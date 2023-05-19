60th District Baseball Championship: Pike Central 5, Belfry 4
Photos from Pike Central's extra inning 5-4 win over Belfry in the 60th District Championship. Both the Pirates and the Hawks advance to the 15th Region Tournament which will begin this coming weekend at Stone Crest.
Pike Central was lead by Peyton Compton at the plate, Compton went two for three at the plate with two runs and one RBI on the night.
Blake Hager picked up the win on the mound, pitching seven innings allowing five hits, two runs and three walks while racking up 10 K's. Isaac Blankenship came to close out the game for the Hawks on the mound and was able to pick off the Pirates to secure the win for Pike Central.
The Pirates were lead by Jonah Adkins at the plate, Adkins went two for three with one hit and one walk.
Chase Varney was the starting pitcher for the Pirates, Varney pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and 10 K's.