Emily Adkins has had a fantastic high school softball career.
Adkins finished it off with a brilliant season senior season at Shelby Valley.
Her softball dreams aren’t over as she signed to play college softball at the University of Pikeville last week.
“I really didn’t want to go far away from home,” Adkins said. “I wanted to stay close. I really liked the vibe at UPike. Coach (Robert) Staggs is a great coach and great guy. I really just felt like UPike was a great fit for me.”
Adkins finished her season season with an outstanding season both hitting and pitching for the Lady Wildcats.
Adkins hit an outstanding team-leading .526 at the plate for Shelby Valley. She also hit five home runs to lead the team and drove in a team-leading 27 runs. Adkins also had 13 doubles and scored 26 runs on the season.
Adkins finished with a 6-3 record in the circle and she recorded one save. In 57 and 2/3 innings pitched, she gave up 35 runs (15 earned) on 53 hits and 14 walks, while striking out 92 batters. She finished the season with a 1.82 earned run average.
“I hope to pitch a little bit,” Adkins said. “Offensively, I’m excited about that and hitting at the next level. Maybe I’ll play the infield a little bit and work my around the field, but other than that, I’m pretty set with pitching.”
Adkins and her teammates also played Johnson Central in the 15th Region semifinals later that day.
“It’s very exciting,” Adkins said. “I was very nervous at first. I’m more excited now for tonight. It’s a big day, it really is.
“It’s definitely a big game. I just have to keep that mentality that I have to play hard and show up ready to play and hopefully, we can keep on rolling.”
Adkins and her teammates didn’t get the outcome that they wanted against Johnson Central in 15th Region semifinals as the Lady Wildcats fell 7-1 to the Lady Golden Eagles.
UPike keeps growing athletically with the announcement of Bear Mountain to house the Bears’ outdoor sports facilities and the school keeps growing academically as well.
The growth of the school was something that attracted Adkins to UPike.
“It’s very exciting to see where UPike started and where it is at now,” Adkins said. “It’s grown in just the past few years. It’s very exciting to watch it grow as I become a student there.”