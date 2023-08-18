Landon Robinson has never played quarterback in his high school career at East Ridge.
That’s going to change starting Friday night at home.
Robinson will take over quarterbacking duties at East Ridge for Dylan Burdine. Burdine was a big time QB for the Warriors the past two seasons.
Robinson was one of his targets.
As a receiver last season, Robinson had 15 catches for 166 yards.
“I’m going to be playing quarterback this year,” Robinson said. “It’s exciting, but I’ve never played it before. I’ve really enjoyed doing it. It’s fun to me. I’m really excited for this season because this is one of the best years we’ve had people come out. We got guys hitting each other and that physicality is something that we haven’t had. We are going to hit you no matter what and not be scared.”
Robinson thinks that his time at wide receiver will help his passing game.
“It makes it a little easier because I know what those guys are doing,” Robinson said. “I have to develop better chemistry with them.”
The Warriors will return a lot of talent up front and Robinson thinks that his offense can be really good. He also has some skill guys back like Stevie Todd Layne and Isaiah Stanley.
“I think we can score at least 30 points every game,” Robinson said. “I think we can average like we did last year.”
The offensive line returning helps ease Robinson’s mind, though.
“We lost one guy up front and he was a smart player who knew what he was doing,” Robinson said. “We’ve added guys up front and our line has gotten stronger and faster. That just helps us a lot. When were at Lynn Camp, I had a lot of time in the pocket and didn’t have to rush myself. It was nice.”
Robinson thinks that he will utilize his legs more than his arm at the QB spot.
“I’ll probably be doing that (running the ball) more often than not,” Robinson said.
Defensively, Robinson had 59 tackles last season.
He thinks the Warriors’ defense will be even better this season.
“I feel like it will be hard for other teams to score on us,” Robinson said. “We’re really stout and we keep our heads up and hit people as hard as we can. I think this defense will do really well.”
East Ridge will see some new opponents entering Class 2A District 8. The past few years, it was a six team district with Shelby Valley, Prestonsburg, Martin County, Bath County and West Carter in the district along with East Ridge.
Now, the Warriors will be in a district with Shelby Valley, Pike Central and Betsy Layne.
The new district creates new excitement and new matchups for the Warriors.
“It’s exciting,” Robinson said. “Since I’ve been in high school, we haven’t played Pike Central at all. Now we get to play them and I think that will be fun to play them. We’ve played Betsy Layne before. That will be a good game. (Shelby) Valley will be tough, but we want to go head-to-head with them.”
After opening the season with Morgan County, the Warriors will face former district rival Prestonsburg at 6:00 p.m. at Pikeville in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.
“I think everyone will have a really good fire under them for this one,” Robinson said. “It’ll be a good matchup because we’re close to home and more people will be able to come out for that one. Playing them (Prestonsburg) just makes it better for us going into it.”
Robinson has set a few goals for himself and the team this season.
“I’d like to have a good record with at least six or seven wins,” Robinson said. “I’d love that and love a home playoff game.”