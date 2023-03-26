Starting a program from scratch isn’t easy.
East Ridge started a dance program two years ago.
The Lady Warriors only had one dance with any real training.
But in their second season, the Lady Warriors won the 59th District Tournament trophy for best dance team.
That might not sound like a lot to some, but for East Ridge it means all of the hard work and practice is paying off.
“There have been plenty of difficulties for us in these two years, East Ridge Dance Coach Ronni Raines said. “Only a handful of girls had any training at all, but most were coming in without any experiences. We had no money and had to fund raise. We put in so much work. Winning a district might not seem like a big deal to other people, but for us, it shows that we’re doing something right and we’ve come so far in these two seasons. I’m just really proud of these girls.”
“To me, the biggest thing is that East Ridge never had a dance program,” East Ridge Dance Coach Andrea Hopkins said. “We’d see all of these other schools out competing, but we never had the chance. So we started this two years ago just hoping we could have the chance to compete like other schools in the area. With the exception of one or two girls, none of our girls had ever danced. So we had a bunch of girls who wanted to dance, but hadn’t been technically trained. It was a challenge and they worked so hard to get where they are. Nobody knows how much time and effort they put into this. I’m really proud of these girls.”
The district tournament trophy shows how far the Lady Warriors have come in such a short time, but also shows that there is an even brighter future ahead.
“It hasn’t been easy for the girls,” Raines said. “There have been a lot of early mornings and late nights putting in the work to get better. They’ve got to experience going to a KHSAA state tournament and see what it’s like to compete. Honestly, it was the best feeling in the world to see their faces after they won the district. They were so happy at what they accomplished. I think it was a good sign of how far they’ve come, but it also lets them know that they can achieve even more in the future. It still blows my mind. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this program.”
“Mine and Ronni’s goal for this program was just to build a strong program the right way,” Hopkins said. “Millard had a good program and we wanted to build East Ridge the right way, so girls could continue to dance after middle school. We knew it was important to do it right so it would last a longtime, not just two years. We are excited for what the future holds here at East Ridge.”
The East Ridge dance team members are: Emily Adkins, Emily Conley, Tayler Lawson, Katelyn Stiltner, Sydney Meade, Abby Jo Hopkins, Madison Adams, Gabriella Blair, Kenzie Perry, Eden Little-Rose, Lauren Coleman and Isabella Adkins.