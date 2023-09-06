East Ridge bounced back from its first loss of the season in the Pike County Bowl against Prestonsburg to pick up a 30-27 road win over River View (W. Va.) in Week 3.
The Warriors fell to Prestonsburg 26-6 in Week 2 in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.
The Warriors put a season-high 30 points against River View. The Warriors had only scored eight and six points in their first two matchups.
Quarterback Landon Robinson led the way for the Warriors. He finished 12 for 14 passing for 187 yards and three TDs with an interception. He added 78 rushing yards on the ground.
Isaiah Adkins led the way for the Warriors with 92 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries. Adkins also led the Warrior receivers with nine catches for 144 yards and two TDs.
Stevie Todd Layne followed with 78 yards rushing on carries. He caught a 10-yard pass as well. Nathan Martin added seven yards rushing.
Shane Bishop had a 30-yard TD catch for the Warriors. Cole Ratliff added a three-yard catch.
The Warriors finished the game with a season-high 414 total yards of offense.
Slone Morgan and Layneled the way on defense with 12 tackles each. Brody Wallace finished with eight tackles as well.
The Warriors will be on their Bye Week this weekend.
East Ridge will be back in action Week 5 at home against Tug Valley.