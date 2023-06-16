Isaac Duty can throw the ball.
Whether it is a football or baseball, he can throw it with some serious heat.
The hurler recently wrapped up his sophomore season at Pikeville.
How did he end his season?
By throwing a gem.
Rewind to the start of his sophomore season.
He started on the football field.
Duty had a great season in his first year starting at quarterback for the Panthers.
Duty was 98 for 144 passing for 1,506 yards and 21 TDs and only one interception.
The Panthers finished the season with a Class A state championship.
What a way to kickoff his sophomore season.
Duty then went into baseball season and was Pikeville’s ace.
He had a great freshman season on the diamond last year.
Duty finished the season with a 4-1 record with aa 1.72 earned run average. He tossed 44 and 2/3 innings of work and he gave up 19 runs (11 earned) on 29 hits and 23 walks, while striking out 53 batters. He helped the Panthers win the All “A” Classic state championship.
Duty improved on his freshman season by going toe-to-toe with University of Kentucky signee Connor Fugate in the 15th Region semifinals.
Duty and Pikeville won that game 3-1. Duty didn’t decide in the decision, threw a 12 strikeout one-hitter over six and 1/3 innings.
Duty’s final start of his sophomore season was another gem, but this time, Pikeville fell to Harrison County 2-1.
Duty tossed six and 2/3 innings and gave up two runs (neither earned) on five hits and four walks, while striking out seven batters.
“He (Isaac Duty) competed his tail off,” Pikeville Coach Shane Simpkins said after the Panthers’ 2-1 loss to Harrison County in the state tournament. “We couldn’t ask for anything more. He comes out and he gives us a chance to win. It’s hot and he hasn’t pitched in those conditions. We asked him to throw 102 pitches against a team that swings it. Maybe one of the best offensive teams in the state tournament and a sophomore goes out there and gives us a chance to win. We got a guy on third with no outs in the top of the seventh to keep ourselves alive and give ourselves a shot in the bottom of the seventh and he gets two huge outs. Then Dylan (Thompson) comes in and shuts the door. I’m so proud of those guys Isaac Duty has been a warrior all year. Dylan Thompson has been a warrior all year on the mound. They’ve given us a chance to win and today it didn’t go our way. That’s the game. That’s the beauty of it. It sucks sometimes and we’ve been on both sides of it. Now, we just have to get back home and get back to work.”
Duty was back on the mound representing the East All-Stars of Kentucky during the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association (KHSBCA) East/West All-Star Game.
In that game Tuesday evening, the 6 foot 5 228 pound hurler gained a lot of attention. His fastball was clocked between 87-89 miles per hour, while his slider was clocked at 76 and 77 mph with a 2,800 rotation per minute and his changeup was clocked between 75-77 miles per hour.
Duty has the potential to be one of the best pitchers in the state during his next two seasons.
He has a great start and his arm along with his teammates’ bats and fielding ability make the Panthers scary.
Also Bash Ryan and Dylan Thompson’s development on the mound makes the Panthers one of the deepest pitching staffs entering next season.
Duty has had a great start to his career on the football field and the baseball diamond.
The next two seasons could turn out really special for the hurler.
It’s almost time to take a summer break and then Duty will come back focused on his junior year on the gridiron.
It should be fun to watch.