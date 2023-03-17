Neither rain, sleet, nor snow could stop opening day between Pikeville and Paintsville.
As the snow fell during the National Anthem, the Pikeville Panthers and the Paintsville Tigers were set to take on opening day of the 2023 baseball season.
The Panthers had a huge first inning and rode the momentum to a 12-0 win over the Tigers in five innings.
Pikeville took the field for the first inning, but didn’t stay out there long with Isaac Duty on the mound. He struck out the side to start the season off.
Bradyn Hall kicked the first inning off for the Panthers with a single, Dylan Thompson followed that up from the three spot with a walk, advancing Hall during the process on a passed ball.
Noah Jarrell stepped up big time with his first at-bat as he cracked a double scoring Hall and advancing Thompson to third.
Wade Hensley followed that up with an RBI single allowing Thompson to score, putting the Panthers on top 2-0.
Jackson Hall singled as Carson Salyers crossed the plate as courtesy runner for Noah Jarrell, extending the Panthers’ lead, 3-0.
Bash Ryan was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases; Ryan stood on first, Jackson Hall on second and Hensley at third.
With the bases loaded, Jeb Wilkerson blasted a three RBI double to put the Panthers even farther out in front of the Tigers, 6-0.
The Panthers kept cruising after the first, scoring three more in the second to go up 9-0, two more in the third and a final run in the fourth to pick up the 12-0 win in five.
Duty finished the night just as dominating as he started it.
Duty tossed a no-hitter threw four innings of work. He only gave up one walk and struck out eight batters. Ryan came in on relief duties and walked one and struck out two in one inning of work.
Duty and Ryan combined for the no-hitter.
Pikeville is set to host Boyd County Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.