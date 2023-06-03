Dorton’s Talon Hopkins and Macee Tackett represented the Wildcats well this track and field season.
Both Hopkins and Tackett had outstanding seasons and both qualified for the Pike County Track and Field championship meet at East Ridge on May 13.
Hopkins qualified in the 100 meter dash and the long jump. Hopkins won he the 100 meter dash in fashion. He not only won the meet, but broke the school’s record in doing so with a time of 11.77 seconds. Brett Sturgill previously held the school record.
Hopkins wasn’t finished there. He finished first in the long jump with a jump of 16 feet and six and 1/2 inches. He also finished second in the 200 meter dash. It was also the school’s second best time in the event with a time of 25.41 seconds.
Tackett qualified in the shot put and discus.
Tackett finished second in the discus throw (third all-time in school history) with a throw of 68-06. She finished third in the shot put with a throw of 29-10.00 (that was good to finish seventh in school history).