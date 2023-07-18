Sometimes it’s hard to stay away.
Doe Doe Rowe stepped away from pacing the sidelines as Shelby Valley Girls’ Basketball Coach a couple of seasons ago, but he couldn’t stay away from the game and teaching it.
He traveled to watch his daughter Cassidy Rowe during play her freshman season at UK.
He just couldn’t stay away from the game, though.
So Rowe has started giving lessons to young aspiring players and he has even started coaching AAU this summer.
He gives lessons to young kids who just want to get better.
“There is a big need in our area with people working with kids on basketball drills and trying to make them better,” Rowe said. “We don’t have a lot of that around here. I had a lot of time on my hands and I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to start doing it.’ Since I started this, I’ve had kids drive an hour and 1/2 to come workout with me. It’s something I enjoy doing and I feel like I’m helping them.”
He isn’t like many of the basketball trainers who want at least 25 kids to work with at a time.
He would prefer to work with smaller groups.
“You see a lot of trainers want 25-30 kids to workout and that’s great, but the more individual time you can get with a kid, the better they’re going to get,” Rowe said. “My groups are usually anywhere from two to eight or 10 kids max. We break it down by, let’s say you’ve got a seven-year old and a 13-year old, they’re on different levels — I break them down to different levels. We’ll do similar drills, but I keep them working the entire time they’re here. If you go and work out to a gym for an hour for as hard as you can go and you put all that time and effort into it, it’s going to be more beneficial than going two hours or and hour and 1/2 with 25 or 30 kids.”
One of the big things that he does is help build confidence.
He doesn’t want things to be easy, but he wants to help the kids learn how to do the hard hings all while remaining confident in their abilities.
“Confidence is key,” Rowe said. “It’s a process. We have to start where the kid is at and build upon what they already have and if they don’t have it, you have to help build a foundation so they can build upon it. Then when you get to the more advanced kids, you have to get them out of their comfort zone. That’s what I love to do. I had a kid come in from Virginia the other day and she was a very hard worker, but her dad told me after it was over, ‘You really got her out of her comfort zone and she loved it.’
Rowe loves to teach, but he also wants the kids to do work on their own away from him.
So he has a different type of approach by assigning homework.
“What I try to do is teach them the things that are going to make them better and I explain to them, ‘ I can make you better a little bit in the time you’re with me, but if you’ll take this stuff home that I’m teaching you and you work at it just an hour a day, I promise you will get better.’ I’ve had several kids who’ve been with me everyday since I started doing this and they’ve grown leaps and bounds. That puts a smile on my face.”
He wants kids to give effort.
He doesn’t care if they mess up a drill. He wants them to give 100 percent to each drill until they get it right.
“My philosophy is if you go so hard during a drill, you’re going to mess up,” Rowe said. “That’s what I want. I don’t want you to go half speed or 3/4 speed and be able to do it perfect. I want you to go 100 percent as hard as you can. If you mess up, we’re keep working on it, until you can do it while going 100 percent.”
The basis of his teaching style is building relationships with each of the kids.
He tries to build a relationship with each kid, so that there is trust between them.
“You have to build a relationship with kids,” Rowe said. “If the kids know you care about them and know that you want them to get better, they’ll work for you. That’s what I try to do with all of my kids who come work with me. I give them homework after practice. When you come back, I’m going to test you. Like today, I had a little girl and the first thing I asked was, ‘Did you do you homework?’ She said, ‘Yes, I did coach and she was showing me what she did.”
He has watched his daughter Cassidy Rowe succeed and reach her basketball dreams.
He helped her workout one-one-one for years and still does whenever he gets an opportunity.
Now, he wants to pass that knowledge on to as many players as he can.
“I want to pass everything that me and my daughter did together to help her get better on to others,” Rowe said. “I want to be behind the scenes and maybe go watch them at a game and see little things they do or haven’t done before. That’s my reward. Through this whole thing, Cassidy will ask, ‘How many did you have today?’ She follows what we’re doing. ‘She’s constantly asking, ‘How’s so and so doing or how are the workouts going?’ She wants to see kids around here improve and achieve things too. I was in Louisville for the Run for the Roses (AAU Tournament) and I left the first day and went to Lexington to help Cassidy (Rowe) workout. She still likes to workout with me and I still love our workouts.”
Rowe has started coaching at the AAU level for Rise Up Sports.
“We’ve got some local girls, but we’ve got girls from all over the state too,” Rowe said. “We’ve got girls from Montgomery County, Cameron Mills’ niece, and a girl from Raceland. It’s been a lot of fun for me because we got to hand pick our kids. A lot of things played into it. They have to have a great attitude, a good work ethic and that’s what they have. When we go to tournaments, we get a lot of compliments about how we play. I demand them to play together and share the basketball. Play with a smile on their face. We get a lot of great compliments with that. I enjoy that a lot.”
Rise Up promotes female athletes from all across the state. Cassidy Rowe was featured on the first-ever magazine cover and they also have an NIL deal with her.
“Tonia (Witt) is phenomenal,” Rowe said. “She gave Cassidy (Rowe) her first NIL deal. She followed her for a long time. The big thing that Tonia (Witt) does is that she promotes women’s sports. We don’t get that a lot in the state of Kentucky or anywhere else. You’ll not see any males dealing with Rise Up Sports because she’s all about females and empowering them. I thought it was a big honor when she asked me if I’d coach and be a part of this AAU team. I really enjoyed it and I’m thankful that she asked me to coach because what she does is something we need more of.”
If you want to get your child into the workouts with Doe Doe Rowe, the best way to reach him is in on Facebook or social media.
“I usually post on Facebook when I’m going to have workouts,” Rowe said. “People can message me or text me or anyway they want to get with me. I’ve worked out with Betsy Layne’s Middle School, kids from Virginia, Tennessee and I’m just willing to work with all of them.It doesn’t bother me a bit to work with kids from other schools. I’m a little different than most people. A lot of people say workout with me and end up recruiting them. That’s not me. I don’t coach anymore, so all I want to do is workout.”