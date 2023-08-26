ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley cruised to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-19) win over East Ridge in the first 59th District matchup of the season.
The story for the Lady Wildcats was freshman Miley Riddle. Riddle had a huge game at the net as she led Shelby Valley with 22 kills; she added 11 assists and 10 digs on the night. Senior Jazzy Meade had a big game as well as she finished with four kills, 17 assists and six digs. Kandyce Trump added five kills, one assist, three digs and an ace. Ryleigh Perry added two kills, 11 digs and an ace. Makaya Price had three kills, two assists, eight digs and two aces. Lindsay Reed added two kills and a dig. Aaron Elkins finished with three assists, eight digs and an ace.
For East Ridge, Savannah Baldridge led the Lady Warriors with nine kills; she added a block and five digs as well. Courtlin Phillips led the Lady Warriors with 12 digs; she also had three assists. Zena Newsome finished with one kill and one block. Kaylyn Layne finished with a kill, eight assists and three digs. Breonna Tackett finished with three kills, eight assists, three digs and three aces. Madelyn Robinson had seven kills, one block, seven digs and two assets. Kourtlee Keene finished with two digs. Olivia Stanley added two digs as well.
Shelby Valley (5-2) picked up a 3-1 (25-17, 25-13, 25-27, 25-16) win at Letcher Central Wednesday night. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to host Belfry Thursday evening.
East Ridge (2-5) was scheduled to visit Betsy Layne Thursday evening. The Lady Warriors are scheduled to visit Grundy, Va. at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening.