LICK CREEK — East Ridge Coach Donnie Burdine thought his Warriors defense would be better this season.
After Week 1, he is correct as East Ridge shutout Morgan County to pick up an 8-0 win in the season opener.
East Ridge ended the first two Morgan County drives with turnovers as Landon Robinson came up with an interception on Morgan County’s first drive and Jacob Ferran came up with an interception in the end zone to end the Wildcats’ second drive of the game.
East Ridge only gave up 169 yards of total offense to Morgan County.
Robinson had a good game for the Warriors in his regular season debut as signal caller. Robinson finished the game nine for 15 passing for 63 yards. He added 60 yards on the ground and the game’s only TD.
Isaiah Adkins led the Warriors with 101 yards rushing on 11 carries. Nathan Martin added 25 yards on six carries.
Ferran led the Warriors’ receivers with six catches for 38 yards.
Gabriel May had a big game with 17 tackles (two for losses) to lead the Warriors’ defense. Stevie Todd Layne followed with 14 tackles (three for a loss).
Cole Ratliff and Ferran each recovered a fumble as well.
East Ridge (1-0) is scheduled to take on Prestonsburg at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26 in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl at Pikeville.