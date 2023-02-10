PHELPS — It was a normal Wednesday night at Phelps, but inside the gym things were heating up.
The Belfry Middle School Pirates faced off against the Mullins Tigers for the Pike County Middle School Championship.
When the smoke cleared, Belfry walked away with a 59-34 win and the Pike County Middle School Championship.
The Pirates got off to a quick start Wednesday night jumping out to a 5-0 lead over Mullins.
Mullins first got on the board with 2:09 remaining in the first, when Jamere Knuckles pushed through the paint for two.
The Pirates kept up with the onslaught of scoring in the first, not letting their foot off the gas finishing off the quarter with a 6-4 run to set the score at the end of the first, Belfry held an 11-6 lead over the Tigers.
The Pirates kept the momentum going in the second. Coming out of the huddle in the second, Belfry’s Tyler Weddington was sent to the line; Weddington knocked down one of his two free throws to keep edging away from Mullins.
Bryce Haley followed up Weddington’s free throw with a huge three.
Mullins’ first points in the second came with 4:13 remaining in the half when Colten Young was able to haul in a basket and cut the Belfry lead to 15-8.
Weddington was sent to the line again with 3:52 in the second. This time, Weddington drained both of the buckets for the Pirates.
Mullins finished off the remainder of the second quarter strong with a 6-3 tun in the remaining 2:34 to close out the half with the Pirates still on top 22-14.
Grant Hall got things started coming out of the half with a quick basket with just 27 seconds off the clock.
Weddington followed up Halls basket with one of his own.
Knuckles made his way into the paint with 4:10 on the clock in the third to inch closer to the Pirates lead, 24-28.
The Pirates didn’t take that laying down tough, with 4:00 remaining Belfry took off on a 9-5 run to finish off the quarter extending their lead, 33-23.
Belfry picked up where they left off in the fourth when Made Rash knocked down back-to-back threes to push the Pirates lead even farther out of reach of the Tigers.
The Tigers attempted to fight back against the Pirates but, with 4:43 remaining in the fourth the Pirates started to just take over, going on a 20-5 run over the Tigers to close out the game on top 59-34.
With the win Belfry Middle takes home the 2023 Middle School County Championship, The Mullins Tigers fought hard but came up short to take home the second place trophy, in the consolation game Pikeville picked up a 40-35 win over Valley to take home third.