There’s a lot of potential ground to cover this week in this space. We could talk about Week 3 of the high school football season, including the fact that Chris McNamee proving he’ll play anybody anywhere by scheduling Class 6A Henry Clay tonight. Or the fact that the Reds are about to (gulp) make the playoffs.
But I was interested in an announcement issued by the KHSAA this week that told of some rule changes for the upcoming basketball season for athletes.
In an effort to tell the whole story in the headline, the memo was called, “Healthy at Sports: Stage 3 – Performance Return to Competition: Considerations for Winter Sports & Sport-Activities.” Wow, that’s long.
The “consideration” garnering the most attention is that basketball games will begin with a coin toss and not the traditional jump ball.
I wonder how that was decided. Why not just give the ball to the home team or the visiting team or whatever. Why bother with the coin toss? At any rate, that’s the rule, because apparently two people jumping to tip the ball to some unknown place on the court is just too dangerous in this day and time.
The home team, by the way, will call the toss.
I don’t really understand the need to do away with the center jump, but the skill and game planning of it has all but been legislated out of the sport anyway thanks to the asinine alternate-possession rule. It’s possible that Dick Vitale and I are the only ones who think it’s a bad idea, but if you have to be on an island with somebody, I guess he’s as good as anybody, baby.
After the coin toss and the ball is thrown in – and by the way, why not just give it to the offensive team at midcourt as you would in your backyard and do away with the defending of the inbounds pass? – the alternate possession arrow will kick in and be used for the remainder of the regulation portion of the game.
If it goes to overtime, a free-throw shootout will ensue.
Wait, that’s not right. We’ll begin overtime with another coin toss, but there’s a difference. Because this time, the visiting team gets the honor of choosing heads or tails. I’m not really sure why that’s the case or that it will make a difference, but just so everything is “even Steven,” the guests call it.
Then, if we keep playing after one overtime, we’ll just use the possession arrow to decide it. You know, because by that time we’ll have allowed everybody a chance to call heads or tails and they didn’t think it’d be right to let somebody’s radio crew call it.
All of this to decide who gets possession of the ball to start the sport with the most possessions of any game we play.
None of it makes a lot of sense to me, but a lot of people on The Twitter were all atwitter about it this week. Again, I don’t see how it’s going to cut down on a lot of the contact and potential sweating on the opponent. I’m sure they had their reasons, but it seems like much ado about nothing from here.
Another adjustment concerns officials and how they administer certain aspects of the game. Among them are:
• Officials will no longer hand the ball to the free throw shooter. Now, the official under the basket will toss it to the shooter, eliminating the extra official touching the orb
• Officials will also not hand the ball to the person throwing it inbounds. In the past, the official tossed it to a player if they could move up and down the sideline or baseline in an effort to get it inbounds, but handed it to them if they were to stay in place. Now, they will toss it in both instances
It was unclear if the officials will hand or toss the coin to anybody when that ceremony is over.
In addition, the spacing of the officials on the court will be modified in an effort to insure they are as away from the players physically as possible. One way to solve that would be to go back to using two officials.
All of this is to say that if you go to a high school basketball game in Kentucky this year, it too will look noticeably different than it has in the past. These rules will probably become as acceptable as anything else has in 2020 in a short period of time. Some of them probably won’t be that noticeable at all to the casual fan.
I doubt seriously that any of these things will determine who wins and loses the games, and in the end, that’s really what matters.
But times, they are a-changing, even on your local basketball court.
