There’s a different kind of feeling with these young Reds this season.
It’s feels like when Joe Burrow started to turn the Bengals fortunes around a few years ago.
Too young to be afraid.
And having too much fun to care.
Then last week, Jonathan India said it best as he labeled the Reds “America’s Team.”
In an interview in one of the game’s against Kansas City, India and Matt McLain both homered and the Reds won, in a postgame interview with the two India kept saying the Reds were America’s team and since, nobody has disagreed.
Why?
This bunch, although tough to find on TV, is fun to watch when you can find them.
India was Rookie of the Year just a couple of seasons ago has emerged as the leader of the team and he is only 26 years old.
The team kind of follows what he does and his mentality is just having fun an playing baseball the right way.
Hence, “America’s Team.”
After bringing up McLain around three weeks ago and superstar in the making Elly De La Cruz just 10 days ago, the Reds have been on fire.
Del La Cruz 11 games ago, the Reds are 9-2 and have won eight straight games.
The young Redlegs are athletic and play hard.
They stretch singles into doubles, doubles into triples and are stealing bases.
The defense is solid with all of the young guys.
They just go out and play hard and have fun.
You can see that they’re having fun.
Just listen to those guys speak.
After one of De Le Cruz’s interviews postgame, he was talking about winning a championship and how that was the focus.
A guy who has only been at the major league level for a handful of days, stated there is something special about this bunch.
What’s De La Cruz done during his time in the big leagues so far?
He’s hitting .364 with a home run, two doubles, a triple five RBIs and six steals. He has also scored a couple of game-winning runs and had some spectacular defensive plays.
What about McLain? He’s bee good too.
McLain is hitting .324 with three home runs and 15 RBIs with an OPS of .882 in just 31 games.
Those two are special.
Then add in hard workers like Spencer Steer, catcher Tyler Stephenson, Will Benson and a guy like Jake Farley and you have some grit and fire mixed in with youth.
Look at the pitching staff and there is some excitement there as well.
Hunter Greene has started to come into his own recently. He is only 2-4 on the season with five quality starts. He leads the team in earned run average (3.93) and strikeouts (100).
To me, the ace of the staff is out, Nick Lodola, with a stress fracture. He looked really sharp to open the season and then his foot began to bother him and that’s when they found the stress fracture. He’s estimated at coming back by early August if he’s lucky.
That could be a big boost to the starting lineup.
Graham Ashcroft throws hard as a starter, but his 6.78 era is not where it should be. He has shown flashes, though and if he can figure it out, that will help.
The story for the starting rotation so far might be Andrew Abbott. A lifelong Reds fan.
He has had three starts and has been excellent. He is 3-0 on the season with a 0.00 era in 17 and 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and a 1.08 whip.
The relievers have been the best part of the Reds’ pitching staff.
Ian Gibaut leads the team with seven wins and has tossed 34 and 1/3 innings.
Alexis Diaz might be the best pitcher on the team.
The closer is 18 for 18 in save opportunities and he sports a 1.86 era with a 0.83 whip with 50 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched.
The team is loaded with prospects too. Noveli Marie, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier and Christian Encarcion-Strand are the top names to be on the lookout for in the future. Cam Collier might be a ways away since he was the No. 1 pick last year as a 17 year old.
The youth and talent on this team is unreal.
Brandon Williamson is one of those prospects on the team already along with McLain, De La Cruz and Abbott.
This team is having fun and winning becomes contagious.
I’m not saying De La Cruz is Burrow, but the feeling on the team since his arrival kind of feels like what Burrow did for the football squad in Cincinnati.
Let’s hope this team keeps getting better and better.
They sure are fun to watch, while they’re having fun out there on the diamond.