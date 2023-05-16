Chloe Hannah is having a great season and career at Pike Central.
Friday night, she hit a big milestone as she struck out her 800th career batter in the Lady Hawks’ 4-3 win over Lawrence County.
Entering the game, she was two strikeouts shy of the milestone.
It didn’t take her long to get two strikeouts in the game.
After not striking out anybody in the top of the first, she struck out the first batter in the top of the second.
She struck out the second batter of the inning, Abby Maynard, for her 800th career strikeout. She wasn’t finished as she struck out the side.
She finished the night with nine strikeouts — 807 for her career.
The Lady Hawks followed that with a double-header against Grundy (Va.) on Saturday.
Chloe Hannah picked up 10 more strikeouts in the Lady Hawks’ first win over Grundy, 10-0.
Chloe Hannah struck out six more in the second game of the double-header against Grundy in five innings of work.
She sits at 823 career strikeouts entering the 60th District Tournament at Pike Central.
“I feel good because we needed that win and we wanted it and we got it,” Chloe Hannah said.
Chloe Hannah has 286 strikeouts this season and sits at No. 3 in the state. She is No. 1 in the state in wins this season with 25. She is also No. 1 in the state in innings pitched with 214 and 2/3 innings pitched this season. She is ranked 42nd in the state in earned run average with a 2.02 era.
“She (Chloe Hannah) has led us all season long,” Randall Hannah said. “Actually, she’s led us for the past two seasons. She loves her teammates and knows that she wouldn’t be where she is at if it wasn’t for them. They have her back night-in and night-out. It’s always a win if you walk away with only three runs on the board from Lawrence County. It all starts with pitching and she’s done really well. She had some injuries early on, but she’s worked her way through that. She’s finished really well, but she knows that she wouldn’t be there without her teammates.”
After reaching the 800k milestone in her career, Chloe Hannah just talked about her teammates and the defense behind her.
“They (the defensive players behind her) most definitely do get overlooked,” Chloe Hannah said. “They work hard and I wouldn’t ask for anybody else behind me. They save my butt a lot. I can’t thank them enough, they work really hard.”
“I’ve always been a defensive minded coach. I told the girls the other day, we don’t play for shootouts. We don’t want to have to score six, seven, eight, nine or 10 runs against these teams to win, we want to play defense. Of course we got to hit the ball and put some runs up, but we have to play really good defense. As far as our offense, we’ve really picked it up.
“As far as speed, we have speed at a lot of different positions. We have it at shortstop, left field, center field, right field, second base and third base. I mean we have speed all over the field. When you play lockdown defense, you can go far.”
Pike Central enters the 60th District Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Lady Hawks will face the winner of the Belfry and Phelps game Tuesday night at 6:30; weather permitting.
“I love my team and we’re going into district and region ready to play,” Chloe Hannah said.