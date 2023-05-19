Bluegrass Boxing is coming back to the Appalachian Wireless Arena this weekend.
There will be an exciting 18 professional and amateur fights this weekend featuring some of the best and most talented fighters in the area.
The main event will feature Austin Marcum of Logan/Mingo County fight in his 27th professional fight.
There will also be two ABA regional championship fights. One will feature Pikeville native Lukas Spaulding.
Also local fighters Jacob LeMaster and Cheezy Spaulding will be on the card.
The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the first fight will begin at 6:00 p.m.