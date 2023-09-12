It was a defensive battle Friday night in a 2022 Class A State championship rematch between Pikeville and Raceland.
The Panthers and the Rams had a hard time moving the ball down the field with both teams being held to right around 250 yards total offense.
The Rams came into Hillard Howard field with a chip on their shoulder after suffering a 41-9 defeat last season at Kroger Field to the Panthers. The chip was nowhere to be found after the Rams walked away with a 7-6 win over Pikeville.
Pikeville came out of the gates slinging the ball Friday night. With 8:55 remaining in the first quarter, Isaac Duty found an open Bradyn Hall down the sideline for 38 yards, Hall made his way to the end zone and put the Panthers on top, 6-0 early.
The extra-point however was blocked by the Rams, leaving Pikeville short.
The Rams TD came with 33 seconds remaining in the first when Noah Wallace snuck his way into the end zone from five yards out. The Rams extra-point was good and put Raceland on top 7-6.
The extra-point turned out to be the difference in the end for the Rams as the defense for both teams stepped up in big situations to leave this as a low scoring affair.
Going back-and-fourth on the field, the Panthers came up with their first big stop with 2:04 in the second.
The Rams tried to go for it on fourth and short from their own 44-yard line and the Panthers came up with a sack in the backfield for a turnover on downs.
Pikeville was able to drive the ball all the way down to the goal line toward the end of the third.
Duty kept the ball himself at the one and made his way across the goal line, the Panthers fans came off their feet, a flag called back the TD back and set the Panthers had to go back to the Rams’ five-yard line.
The Rams kept digging and fighting the Panthers at the line and were able to stop Pikeville just short of the TD inside the one on fourth down to hold on to the one-point lead.
After the turnover on downs, the Panthers seemed to have held up the Rams inside the one with little movement until QB Logan Lundy pitched the ball to Jaxon Heighton inside the end zone. Heighton didn’t take off around the corner, but posted up and connected with receiver Ison Parker for an 82-yard bomb.
The Panthers were able to come up with the stop to keep their hopes alive on a forced fumble by Jayden Justice with 9:15 remaining on the clock in the fourth.
Duty and the Panthers continued to battle as he was able to find Jeb Wilkerson for a deep pass to reset the sticks on third and 18, with 7:09 still on the clock.
With time winding down the the clock, the Panthers kept driving, but the Rams were determined and forced a fumble on their own 15-yard line with 6:58 remaining.
Pikeville was able to stop the Rams from extending their lead and came up short on the following possession to give the ball back to Raceland with a little over a minute remaining, to set the final score, 7-6.
Pikeville was lead on the ground Friday night by Blake Caudill. Caudill had 86 yards on 15 attempts, Tayvian Boykins followed up Caudill with four carries for 31 yards.
The air raid was led by Wilkerson who had five receptions for 66 yards, Hall had one catch for 38 yards and the lone TD and Boykins had six catches for 30 yards. Isaac Duty was 14 of 20 through the air for 142 yards and the lone TD.
Jeremiah Anderson and Jayden Justice lead the way on the defensive side, with 11 tackles each, Sam Wright, Caudill and Drew Ferguson followed that up with seven each.
With the loss, Pikeville moves to 2-2 on the season and continues deeper in the their grueling schedule as the Panthers will travel to Pond Creek to face off against 3A Belfry this Friday, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.