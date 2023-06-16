With bling on their fingers and smiles on their faces, Pikeville’s 2022 football squad had one final gathering.
Last month, the Panthers gathered at the McNamee Football Complex to receive their state championship rings.
“This is what makes it all worthwhile,” McNamee said. “It’s not about the size of the ring or anything like that, but just to see kids work hard for something. Work hard for a goal and be able to achieve it and then be rewarded for it. We’re super blessed to have the kids we have, coaches and community support. It’s just a great day. A little longer coming than what we’ve had in the past and that’s why it’s kind of an impromptu thing, but we’re tickled to death to be able to get this to them.”
It was Pikeville’s second straight Class A state championship and the third championship in four years.
The championship was the school’s seventh total state championship in school history.
The ring design had some nice perks to remind the players the journey they went on this season, but it also represented the tradition and six other state championships Pikeville had previously won.
“I hope that they look at the inside of the ring and see the #NoWhat?,” McNamee said. “That was a motto that we used all year. We won a state championship last year and it wasn’t a cocky thing, but now what are we going to do? We won in 2019 and thought we had a pretty good team coming back in 2020, but we didn’t get it done, so every day we broke down with ‘Now What?’ It just meant what can we do to get better? What can we do to improve each week? Hopefully, they look at that and remember that. Then also the tradition that we have here. We have all seven state championships represented starting in ’87 and going all the way to 2022. They’re a part of a steady and rich football tradition. They’ll always be a part of that and hopefully, they’ll be proud of that.”
With the seniors on the team departing, it was a good way to celebrate their careers one final time and hopefully it will help to motivate the guys coming back next season.
“It’s huge to see them altogether one final time,” McNamee said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had them all together. To see that group and what they went through for four years and what they were able to accomplish is just remarkable. I just want to wish them the very best. We always tell them that they are always welcome to come back here. They’re always a Panther. I look forward to seeing them comeback and I look forward to seeing them do well in whatever they choose to do. Schoolwork or whatever it is, I hope they’re some lessons here that they’ve learned from being a part of this football team.”