Shelby Valley combined for a one-hit shutout against East Ridge in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.
The Wildcats rolled to a 10-0 win over the Warriors in five innings.
East Ridge is a good hitting team, but was limited to just one hit Monday night against Shelby Valley.
Stevie Todd Layne had the Warriors’ only hit of the game.
Shelby Valley pitcher Jaxson Damron got the win on the mound. He tossed two innings of work and gave up one hit, while striking out one batter.
Samuel Brown followed and tossed one and 1/3 innings of work. He walked one batter and struck out two. Brady Bentley tossed one and 2/3 innings of work. He walked one batter and struck out three.
Shelby Valley’s offense got going in the bottom of the first inning. Riley Newsome was hit-by-pitch to leadoff the inning. Brown followed with a single and Damron walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Brady Bentley drew a walk to drive in the first run of the game. Hunter Mullins followed with a two RBI single as the lead jumped to 3-0. Caden Justice grounded out, but drove in a run to push the lead to 4-0.
Shelby Valley went back to work at the plate in the bottom of the second.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Newsome drew a walk. With two outs, Damron walked again to put two runners on. Brady Bentley followed with a two RBI double as the lead grew to 6-0. Hunter Mullins followed with a walk. Justice reached on an error allowing two more runs to score and pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 8-0.
Shelby Valley added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the lead to 9-0.
Damron ended the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly RBI to push the lead to 10-0 and advance the Wildcats to the 59th District championship against Pikeville.