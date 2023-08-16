Cassidy Rowe just finished summer workouts.
But she didn’t take time off to rest before her sophomore season at the University of Kentucky starts — she came home and hosted her second Cassidy Rowe Basketball Camp.
There was a bigger crowd for the second one and a lot of the same familiar faces.
“It was so much fun,” Rowe said. “I was hoping to get to do this while I had a little break in the summer, so I did. The first one was so much fun and I’m glad I got to do it again. The kids worked so hard and that’s what it’s all about. We had a good time today.”
She got to catch up with some kids from her first camp and see how much they improved in just a few short months.
“It’s awesome because so many of the kids came to the first camp also came to this camp,” Rowe said. “Just seeing familiar faces and seeing how they’ve improved since the last time I saw them is really cool. You can tell they’re really working on the stuff that I’m showing them. That means so much to me and it’s so awesome to see.”
Rowe works the kids hard, but at the end of the camp holds a Q&A session to get to interact with and get to know the kids there.
“We did a little Q&A (question and answer) at the end,” Rowe said. “They asked what it takes to get to that next level. What kind of the things I did and the kind of sacrifices I had to make? I think speaking from my experiences and teaching them what I’ve been through, I think it’s big for them to see somebody who’s been through it. I’ve been through the injury experience, I’ve been through the college experience and I’m so blessed that I get to share it with them.”
Her father Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe also helped her at the camp.
He used to help her workout growing up and they got to share the gym once again.
After her first camp, Doe Doe has started doing workouts with players on his own.
“It’s awesome,” Rowe said. “He always had me to go to the gym with. We’d go all of the time, now that I’m in Lexington, I don’t think he knows what to do with himself. He’s been having a lot of fun working people out and getting back into it a little bit.”
During the summer, Doe Doe was coaching an AAU Tournament in Louisville and afterwards, he drove to Lexington to workout with Cassidy for some father and daughter time.
“That means everything to me,” Rowe said. “It’s a part of the reason that I chose Kentucky because it is close to home. If I messaged him in the middle of the night, while I was in Lexington and said, ‘I want to go to the gym.’ He’d be there as soon as he could. I’m really just blessed to have him in my life.”
As the season approaches Rowe’s excitement grows.
She should play a bigger role at UK this season.
“I’m super excited,” Rowe said. “Last year, it was so much fun. I got to live out my dream for the first time and that was amazing. It was a learning experience, though. I’m learning and playing against a new group of girls. I’m getting adjusted to the pace. Now this year, now that I have that first year under my belt, I feel like I have more confidence. I feel like I’m more ready than I was last year. I’m super excited. Summer workouts went great, so I’m really looking forward to that first game.”
The experience from her freshman season has helped her confidence grow by leaps and bounds entering her sophomore season.
“Coming in as a freshman, I didn’t know what to expect from practices, workouts, coaches or the teammates,” Rowe said. “I really wasn’t aware of what everything was going to be like. Now, I know what the coaches expect. We have three new faces, but everybody else, so I feel like I’m being put in a position to teach the new faces the stuff I learned last year because I’m a vet. My confidence has definitely picked up this year.”
Rowe is hoping to hold another basketball camp as soon as possible, but it will probably come after the season ends.
“Absolutely,” Rowe said. “I’m going to try to do this whenever I get free time. During the season it will be really hard, but after the season, I’ll definitely be putting on another camp because it’s so much fun watching the kids.”