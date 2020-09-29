Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart have a chemistry on the field.
That was evident Friday night as the two broke and tied some state and team records on the way to leading Pikeville to a 58-41 win over Class 6A Henry Clay.
Lockhart had an-all time game. He finished with 17 catches for 388 yards and seven TDs. The 388 yards is a new state record for receiving yards in a game. Lockhart broke the previous record of Prestonsburg’s Bryson Williams’ 357 yards in a game.
His seven TD catches is also a new state record. The previous record was held by four different individuals inching Pike Central’s Brad Elkins at six.
McNamee also had an incredible game. He was 21 for 31 passing for 409 yards and seven TDs. The seven TDs tied the school record held by Matt Branham.
The Panthers had 655 total yards of offense on the night.
Nate Collins led the rushing attack with 125 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Blake Birchfield had his third straight 100-yard rushing game as he finished with 108 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Lockhart added 14 rushing yards and Isaac Coleman added eight.
Lockhart had most of the receptions. Birchfield added two catches for 15 yards. Brandon Lowe followed with one catch for eight yards and Coleam added a catch that went for negative yardage.
The Panthers cruised to the big win over the 6A school.
Pikeville (3-0) is scheduled to go on the road and play another Class 6A school Friday night. This time, the Panthers will travel to Campbell County (1-2) to take on the Camels at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
