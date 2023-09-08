Cam Roberts is having a special season.
The Pikeville junior seems to have them every season for the Panthers, but his junior season is his best yet.
Through 11 tournaments this season, he has seven tournament wins and he is ranked as the No. 3 golfer in the state in the Mr. Golf standings.
“That’s one of the things that I love about the points system and how they do Mr. Golf,” Cam Roberts said. “It’s basically just you. How much time you put into it and how much effort and it comes down to how bad do you want it? Each tournament is all about preparing the right way and trying to put yourself in a position to win. Mr. Golf is something I definitely want to win. I think that’d be pretty awesome, especially to do that from where we are.”
“Mr. Golf is all based off a points system,” Pikeville Coach and Cam’s father Mike Roberts said. “It depends on the tiers and tournaments you play. Right now, he’s third in Mr. Golf. He’s at around 660 points and the leader is at 690 points, so he’s not that far off. He’s right there. The guy in the top spot is already committed to UK, so he’s right there to do something that I don’t know of in the history of Pikeville if they’ve ever had a Mr. Golf. Mr. Golf from this area, I don’t of any. We’ve had some Mr. Basketballs and Mr. Footballs. That’s a goal. That’s a goal that I’m sure he’s been thinking about for a long, long time. He wants to try to achieve that and he’s put himself in position to do that. He’s just got to go get it.”
Cam’s last tournament win came in the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
Not only did he win the tournament, he broke a school record in doing so — he already owned the school record — but broke it by shooting a 63 and finishing the tournament eight under par.
“I think that was pretty impressive,” Cam Roberts said. “I was five under through the first round. I was playing pretty good. I just kind of set a goal, I didn’t know or think about breaking my own school record, but once I was six under through 12 holes, it definitely came to mind and I wanted to shoot a pretty low score. Somehow, I did.
“I was hitting every shot. I was just playing well and putting well. I just really had a fun day out there.”
It’s hard to have your A game in a tournament, but Cam definitely had it going during the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
“I think Tiger Woods said in all of the years he played, that he’s only had his A plus game like three times,” Mike Roberts said. “He’s (Cam Roberts) been close several times. He’s shot two different 66s this year. Then to shoot the 63 is pretty special. I think his average through the season in 11 tournaments is something like a 69.8.”
“I think what dad said stands true in that in most tournaments, you don’t have your A game,” Cam Roberts said. “You’re not fully playing your best or whatever, but definitely that day was one when I was on my A game. Hopefully, I can continue to do that.”
On top of all of that success, he’s started getting more and more attention from college coaches and has even been on official visits to Oklahoma and Auburn two Top 5 golfing schools in the country.
“It is tough to deal with in the season, but luckily for Cam, he’s played in a lot of big tournaments,” Mike Roberts said. “That’s not just in the team season, but also in the offseason and during the summer and stuff. He’s played in a lot of big tournaments and has had a lot of coaches — when he was in the eighth grade, he played in the Barbasal — at one time he had four coaches following him around there. They get right behind you and take pictures and video and stuff. Early on, it was nerve wracking — I was probably more nervous than he was at the time, but just overtime and the more you’re exposed to it, the less the nerves come in. He always seems to do a little better if there’s some coaches there watching. Sometimes I wish there were more coaches there watching to get him a little more motivated. He’s handled it really well, though just to be honest.”
There is still one regular season tournament remaining and then the postseason for Cam this season.
He wants to go on a run and bring home that Mr. Golf title.
“I’m off to a pretty good start right now this season,” Cam Roberts said. “I think I have six wins so far. It’s just been incredible so far, hopefully I can continue to win or just put myself in a position to win some more tournaments and keep it going.”
Cam’s season didn’t start at the beginning of the high school season — it started back in early April. Cam tours the amateur ranks and begins playing in American Junior Golf Association events to get ready for his high school season.
“Normally, I start in early April,” Cam Roberts said. “I try to play in some tournaments to get ready for June and July. I played in a couple of AJGAs. I won one of those in April. Really those tournaments just help me get better leading up to the summer circuit and high school season. It really just helps for bigger moments and bigger tournaments.”
That means he is constantly traveling to course after course and gaining as much experience as possible and keeping his name relevant to college coaches.
“Being from Eastern Kentucky, you’re already behind everybody down state,” Pikeville Coach Mike Roberts said. “You don’t have as many facilities and as many practice areas and things like that. What I try to do is schedule a good competitive schedule that requires some travel. It’s tiresome and now, they’ve added a week at the beginning of the schedule. It used to be that everybody was trying to get in a tournament everyday, so now, it’s the first two weeks trying to get all of those tournaments in. The reason we do that is to expose the kids to different places, different atmospheres and play against better competition and go against some of the top teams and players in the state. We want to prepare those guys for college and the next level. One of my former players, Jon Bryant, just won a tournament for UPike and some of that is because of the schedule he played in high school and he gained that experience. In golf, experience is a big part of it.”
“I think it’s very important traveling for tournaments and playing in different areas and getting used to different styles of courses,” Cam Roberts said. “Overall, I think it just helps in the long run. Being able to travel and grind it out is not easy sometimes. Sometimes it’s just about grinding it out and trying to make the best of it.
“I think I have one more regular season high school tournament left,” Cam Roberts said. “We’re approaching the end of the season and I have to kind of hone everything in now. I’ve really got to get focused in and dialed in. It goes by pretty fast. We have a month or month and a 1/2 left until state. I really just have to get focused and dialed in on my game.”
With all of the success, Cam doesn’t feel any added pressure — in fact, he welcomes it and thinks he performs better with more eyes on him.
“I love the added pressure if you can call it that,” Cam Roberts said. “I don’t shy away from big moments. I love playing in the moment. Playing in big tournaments. I think I handle myself pretty well. I’ve had a lot of colleges contact me. It could be easy sometimes to get bombarded, but I’ve handled it pretty well.”
But with all of the eyes on him and pressure of performing well each tournament, he still keeps everything in perspective.
“I was talking to mom and dad the other day about how grateful I am to have these college coaches come and follow me and keep up with me and just check on me,” Cam Roberts said. “I think it’s pretty special to have Oklahoma and Auburn having me to come in for official visits. That’s pretty awesome because they’re two of the Top 5 schools in the nation for golf. I’m very grateful for that.”
Cam started performing as one of the top golfers in the state during his seventh-grade season.
As a seventh-grader, Cam finished second in the 15th Region All “A” Classic, he came in third in the All “A” Classic state championship at Gibson Bay. Cam finished in second place during the 15th Region Tournament at Raven Rock. He was the only seventh-grader competing in the KHSAA State Golf Tournament out of 144 competitors. He finished 12th in the state tournament with and was named 11th Region Player of the Year. He won the region middle school tournament and finished third in the state middle school state tournament.
During his eighth-grade season, He won the Battle of the Mountain Top at StoneCrest, he won the Ashland Invitational Tournament, the Johnson Central Invitational and the Region All “A” Classic tournament. He also won the Ky. Jr. PGA Tour Series event in Winchester by shooting two under (not a high school event). He was named the 11th Region Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the Bluegrass Golf All Star Team (he was the only middle school player selected to the team), he was selected KHSAA Second Team All State.
During his freshman season, Cam was selected to the Bluegrass All Star Golf Team and was named Second Team All State once again.
He has kept improving each season.
“That’s something that you always look for in players,” Mike Roberts said. “You want to see growth in all players. Golf isn’t this physical game, it’s mostly mental to be honest with you. Getting that mindset right now to do deal with things is big for us because a lot of bad things happen on a golf course. You have to know how to deal with those things in each round. Early on, he didn’t do so well with it and over time, you start to learn how to deal with it. The biggest change, I was just talking to my wife the other day about it — and the biggest change with him that I have seen is his maturity level when he’s out there on the course and how he deal’s with situations when things aren’t going right. I’ve also noticed the growth in his confidence. If he hits a bad shot or if what he wants to happen on a hole doesn’t happen, he can overcome that now. He knows now that maybe another hole or two later, he can get that back. I think his offseason and the workouts he went through and building his body up some and preparing himself. I think the preparation gives you some of that confidence to deal with some of the things that happen on the course. To be able to finish the round strong and feeling as strong at the end of the round as you do at the beginning of the round. There is a lot that goes into it. The mindset is the biggest thing and the biggest improvement. It’s really a sign of maturity. Playing in tournaments and being put into those positions and situations and playoffs and things like that. One of the things that I’ve noticed that he’s done is — you don’t always have your A game. You very seldom have your A game when you play golf in general. It’s usually your B or C game in tournaments and knowing that he doesn’t have to play great and he can still win tournaments.”
Cam is junior this season and is the elder statesman on the team.
He is the team leader.
That means different things to different players, but he embraces the role like former teammate and UPike golfer Jon Bryant did for him.
“Jon Bryant, my former teammate just won a tournament at StoneCrest for UPike, he taught me a lot,” Cam Roberts said. “When I was younger, I was in the same position as the kids we have now. I looked up to Jon (Bryant). He was the main leader on the team. I think it’s pretty cool to be able to look up to somebody and see how they handle themesleves and how they do certain things. Now, I’m here in that spot as a junior, so I’m the leader. These young guys look up to me and try to learn from me and I just try to help them as much as I can.”
He has performed near the top in some major tournaments each of his high school seasons.
The postseason is quickly approaching.
“I’m a postseason guy,” Mike Roberts said. “I’m all about the postseason. You focus on the regular season too, but I treat that early season and some of the regular season like practice. I want these guys to get experience. I’m playing two eighth graders and two sophomores in those tournaments. Then I got Cam who is the only experienced player I have. Early on, you treat it more of a practice and getting experience and gaining experience. Now, we’re to the point, where those guys aren’t eighth-graders out there anymore and they’re not sophomores anymore. They are seasoned and ready to go. When it comes to the postseason, you really just hope you peak at the right time. You hope it just starts clicking and guys start gaining confidence in themselves because the more confidence they have, the better they’re going to play. We’d love to be able to win the region and get to that first round and compete there with the Lexington schools. They’re in there in that first round now. Then try to get to the state ultimately, so everyone can experience that.”
Cam has lofty goals and wants to finish the season strong.
“I think right now, the big thing is that I’m just staying patient and I’m just continuing to do what I have all season,” Cam Roberts said. “It’s been working so far. No big changes, just kind of staying in the moment and just try to keep it going and seeing if I can win these next few tournaments.”