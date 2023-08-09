Belfry had a deep backfield last season.
Caden Woolum led the way for the Pirates’ rushing attack.
He finished the season with 978 yards rushing and 16 TDs on 88 carries.
On defense, he added 52 tackles and three interceptions for the Pirates.
Woolum will be back for his senior season and looking to lead Pirates back into championship contention in Class 3A.
“Everybody is excited just to get out and just to see another face to hit,” Woolum said. “We’ve been in practice every day competing and getting after it and we’re just ready to play another team. This is like the most, I don’t want to say boring, but we just can’t wait to play somebody else.”
Woolum talked about the deep and talented backfield the Pirates return this season.
It helps take the load off of him, but it also keeps the defense guessing because they can’t key on one runner.
“We’ve got a lot of talented backs,” Woolum said. “We have some that’s not even been mentioned who are super talented. Guys have just come and worked hard every day in the offseason and getting prepared for this year. I think we’re really deep this year. It’s something that we didn’t have last year. The younger guys are a year older and a lot stronger. I think another thing is where we got knocked out of the playoffs a lot sooner than we wanted to last year. This year coming in, we’re a little bit more hungry.”
Woolum thinks that the second round loss to Ashland in last season’s playoffs could be a blessing in disguise.
“It’s aways great to win and do well and be successful, but at the same time, it did some good for us to lose and get knocked out early,” Woolum said. “Now we got that bittersweet feeling that we want to get another chance and get back out there.”
Belfry had a freshman quarterback start every game last season.
Chase Varney will be back for his sophomore season and Woolum thinks that Varney could have a special season.
“He’s (Chase Varney),” Woolum said. “You can’t ask for more than a kid like Chase. He comes in every day and he works. He always tries to find a way to get better. I’ve just seen little things that add up so many times. He’s going to be so much better this year.”
Belfry’s offensive line was young last season, but it developed a lot of depth over the season.
That depth could pay dividends for the Pirates this season.
“The offensive line had some injuries that set us back some last year,” Woolum said. “This year, if every body stays healthy, I think we’ll have one of the best offensive lines in the state. We have some guys up there who can just flat out get after people.”
Another thing that makes the Pirates better is that every season they play a tough schedule.
That is once again the case this season as Belfry plays some of the best teams from Class A all the way to Class 6A.
“When you schedule teams who don’t give you great competition, you’re not battle tested,” Woolum said. “That’s something that Coach Haywood wants us to be is battle tested for the playoffs were we’ve been through the heat. He always talks about getting through the fire and being forged in fire. That’s what we want to do. We want to be prepared when we step out on the field in the playoffs which obviously, with the regular season, you want to win, but as long as you’re battle tested, that’s the most important part.”
This will be Coolum’s final Pike County Bowl.
That will be a special moment for him because he loves playing in the Pike County Bowl.
“I think it means a lot for the whole community,” Woolum said. “Pikeville, Belfry and everybody really. You feel the tension once Pike County Bowl rolls around. It’s always a big game when you have another team come in. It’s always exciting to get after it. GRC is a big school, but we know what we have too, so.”
Belfry is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Breathitt County.