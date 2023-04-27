It was a busy weekend.
Hillbilly Days, the 20th Lyndel Potter Memorial Tournament and Pikeville baseball made for some long days.
The Hillbilly Days food vendors made it feel even longer.
I know things happen, but I believe food poisoning made things a bit tougher, but it happens.
No big deal right?
It was great to see the crowds at Hillbilly Days.
Hopefully, everyone had fun and stayed safe.
There was so much entertainment from the micro wrestling, to axe throwing, to Trace Adkins.
People had plenty of options.
But the Lyndel Potter Tournament was going on.
This year was the 20th year of the event.
The opening ceremony is always emotional and Elizabeth Baird-Salyers does a great job speaking about Lyndel each year. It is always a fitting tribute and the Lady Panthers all wear her No. 18 and wear purple jerseys for her.
Before the games started, I could overhear Pikeville senior Cassidy Slater telling her team to play hard for the families and give it everything they had for Lyndel Potter and her memory.
It was a great message from a senior leader.
Pikeville had a great showing in the event.
The two games going on at the same time makes things interesting as I walked back-and-forth, but factor in baseball and it was even more exciting.
Give it up to Pikeville beating Raceland 4-2.
Wade Hensley had a huge two RBI triple that turned out to be the difference on offense.
But the pitching got it done as well.
Isaac Duty is talented and he steps up in big moments.
Pikeville will have its hands full if the Panthers want to defend their championship, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they did just that.
On Thursday, Elisha Justice had former teammate Peyton Siva come and speak to his team, the middle school players, the Lady Panthers and UPike.
How many opportunities do you get to learn from a former NCAA national champion and former NBA player?
Not often.
Shoutout to the Pike Central Lady Hawks on their impressive run in the Kentucky 2A Championship.
The Lady Hawks came up short, but they put up a fight.
Chloe Hannah is as good of a pitcher you’ll find anywhere and she showed it this weekend.
Very cool stuff and just a way to get his players motivated and stay focused going into summer play.
I have wrote a lot about the NFL Draft the past few weeks.
The wait is almost over.
Thursday night marks the first night.
Who goes No. 1?
Who goes No. 2?
Has Will Levis jumped to the No. 2 quarterback in the draft or has he fallen to the No. 4 quarterback?
I usually write about what the Bengals will do because that’s my main interest, but the quarterback class is interesting.
Most people have Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the No. 1 QB in the draft followed by Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Then comes in Levis followed by Florida’s Anthony Richardson.
Richardson is an athlete.
He blew scouts away at the combine and workouts.
Levis is also a workout freak.
He had fallen off to most peoples fourth pick, until Peyton Manning said:
“I get it. I’m drinking the Kool Aid. I spent some time with this kid. I think he’s a real deal. I think this guy might be genetically engineered to be an NFL quarterback. I can see what the scouts like from him: tough, durable, makes tight throws in tight windows. Saw a couple cool plays where he’s moving away from free rusher and throws his guys open.”
Since then, Levis has jumped to the No. 2 QB on some draft experts board.
I’m sure no NFL GM cares about my take, but to me, Young and Stroud are both small.
Small QBs face a lot of challenges and one is staying healthy.
Some guys have been having success being on the smaller end, but it’s much tougher.
So to me, I like Levis because he’s got the size and he can run almost as good as Young or Stroud.
Richardson is a better runner, but he is not good in the pocket.
A lot of the critics talk about Levis’ final season with UK.
He struggled at times, but had no line and his receivers weren’t great in my book. They were young and talented, but didn’t have discipline and didn’t always run the right routes.
I have watched Levis more the rest, but I think he has the best chance of success.
My take on Richardson when UK played them last season and beat Florida during the game was like I told one of my buddies, “If he has to throw, UK wins easily.”
He had to throw and UK won.
If you want to build specific offenses around each of the other three, they can be successful.
Look at Baltimore and Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has a small quarterback in Jalen Hurts who throws well and runs well.
Baltimore has a better runner than passer in Lamar Jackson.
You can win, but you have to have great offensive lineman to protect and plenty of weapon surrounding them on offense.
Jackson isn’t a great passer in my book, so Baltimore becomes one dimensional at times.
Philly has it all and it helped them get to the Super Bowl last year.
I think Levis has the best shot to make an impact in the NFL, but I can also see him struggling if he goes to the wrong situation.
You have to be in the right situation to succeed no matter the position.
So most of the four names will be behind the eight ball because they will be joining bad teams.
But if the front office gets it right, you can go from the bottom to a Super Bowl contender overnight in the NFL.
But before I go, I just want to see the Bengals nail the draft.
They will have options because of a successful offseason.
But the draft can be the difference between a AFC championship appearance and a Super Bowl appearance.
One thing I do want to see from the Bengals this draft is them drafting a punter.
Most people will never say that, but that might’ve been the difference between a AFC championship appearance and a Super Bowl win last year.