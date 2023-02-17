Pike Central’s Zack Brooks has just done his job week-in and week-out during his high school career at Pike Central.
The Pike Central lineman recently signed a national letter of intent to play college football at the University of Virginia-Wise last week.
Brooks played both sides of the ball at Pike Central, but was more known for his prowess as an offensive lineman.
He had two super athletes to block for the majority of his career with Matt Anderson and former Hawk quarter Tayvian Boykins.
The Hawks set some rushing records with Matt Anderson as he had a nine TD game during his sophomore campaign against Magoffin County when Anderson rushed for over 400 yards and scored nine TDs.
He was the center for the offensive line that was a part of the state record breaker for team rushing yards average for a season.
Last season, Pike Central rushed for 1,872 yards.
On defense, Brooks finished his senior campaign with 44 tackles (seven went for a loss). He also forced two fumbles on defense as well.
“Zack has been a great example of a student-athlete at Pike Central,” Pike Central Coach Ronn Varney said. “He has excelled both in the classroom and the field. He and his family have spent the past year going to camps, college visits, and praying about where to continue his playing career. He has found the place that is the best fit for him to continue his dream of playing college football at UVA-Wise. We are extremely proud of him, and are confident that he will continue to make his family, school, and community proud of him in the future.
Some of Brooks’ career accomplishments include:
3.9 GPA
Five year starter
Honorable mention All-District x 1
All-District 1st Team x 3
Honorable Mention All State 1
Was the center of the offensive line that was part of the state record breaker for team rushing yards average for a season.