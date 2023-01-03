Being the only girl in a boys’ sporting world isn’t anything new for Bralyn Maynard.
Maynard just wrapped up her eighth-grade season playing center on the Pike Central Middle School football team.
Now, she has transitioned into another physical sport that mostly boys compete in — wrestling.
Maynard isn’t intimidated or nervous, though. It’s just a part of it for her.
“Wrestling the boys is normal for me. All my drill partners are boys and I guess the only advantage is the boys are really strong so I guess it makes me stronger,” Maynard said.
Up until last week, all she had ever wrestled were boys.
That changed when she competed in the Hatfield and McCoy Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. How did she do?
She finished first place in the 152 pound division. She beat out two high school sophomores and she finished sixth in the boys’ 163 pound division. She was voted outstanding wrestler both days she competed in the Hatfield and McCoy Tournament.
“All I have wrestled until the Hatefield McCoy girls’ tournament has been boys,” Maynard said. “So it was good to see how I compare to some of the other girls around the state. I don’t know if playing football gives me an edge, but I will say I’m comfortable competing against boys and it felt different competing against girls.”
So how did Maynard get into wrestling?
“This is my second year, but grew up in the wrestling room with my brothers and cousins,” Maynard said. “My uncle Biscuit started the Warhawks with my dad. And have been doing it for a long time.”
Wrestling and football went hand-in-hand for Maynard and playing football also played a part in her wrestling.
“Really I just started wrestling to help me with football and to stay in shape,” Maynard said. “I had to be at practice every night any way with my brothers so might as well.”
Wrestling helped with her football, but wrestling is a bit different from football.
Wrestling is an individual sport, whereas football you have a whole team full of teammates who work together.
“It helps me because of the toughness the two sports share and wrestling is way more competitive and physical,” Maynard said. “There is no pads to protect you and it’s one on one, no teammates to lean on. It’s just you and your opponent out there with every body watching.”
Wrestling has taught Maynard some lessons that she will always remember.
“Well the number one thing the Warhawks teach is we don’t loose we learn,” Maynard said. “And I try and carry that into my every day life. If I fail just keep grinding and put in the work.
Will Maynard continue to wrestle once she gets into high school?
“Oh I will definitely keep wrestling threw high school, well if we are able to keep our program,” Maynard said. “Wrestling isn’t a very popular sport around here at the high school level so I hope I’m able to.
Where does she see her future with wrestling?
“I don’t know, keep grinding and maybe win a state title and just see where it leads me,” Maynard said. “Wrestling my be my best chance for a collegiate sports career. I’m just in eighth grade so time will tell.”