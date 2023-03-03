Cats fall to Cards 71-61 in Rowe’s final game
After the game, Rodney Rowe walked off the court for one final time as Shelby Valley Head Coach.
Shelby Valley fell to Martin County 71-61 in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament marking the end of Rowe’s illustrious coaching career.
Then after he talked to his players, he walked out of the locker room one final time.
A former student was there waiting — waiting to give him a gift and get one last autograph from Rowe.
Why was the former student waiting?
Because he wanted to show his appreciation to Rowe for the impact he had on him over the years.
“That is what it is about,” Rowe said. “I told the boys, thank you for these past three years of memories just like all of the those other kids gave me. I am the most blessed person around. To be able to coach basketball for this many years and see so many people grow up and become fine people in the community. I told each one of them after I hugged them and said, ‘I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you because I know it’s going to be great.’ We all hugged each other and before we left the locker room, we were laughing a little. I am so excited to see what the future does hold for these boys.”
Earlier this season, Rowe announced that this would be his final season as Shelby Valley’s head coach.
He wrapped up a career that he started coaching girls basketball at Virgie.
He then become the boys’ head coach at Shelby Valley.
Rowe helped lead the Wildcats to their first two 15th Region championships.
A few years later, he stepped away and came back to lead the girls’ team. Rowe led them to three 15th Region championships before stepping away.
Rowe came back a couple of years later to coach the boys’ team one final time and put a bow on his career.
He finished with around 567 total wins and five region championships.
Wednesday night, Shelby Valley’s Preston Johnson opened the game with five straight points to give the Wildcats an early 5-2 lead over Martin County.
Martin County battled back with six straight to take an 8-5 lead with 3:33 left in the first quarter.
At the end of the first, the game was tied at 8-8.
Collier Fuller opened the second with a three to put the Wildcats out in front 11-8.
Martin County’s Luke Hale answered with a three of his own to tie things at 11-11.
Ethan Sykes knocked down a three for the Wildcats with 4:50 left in the first to put the Wildcats up 18-15.
Hale answered with a basket for the Cardinals to cut the lead to 18-17, but Russ Osborne fired back with another three for the Wildcats to push the lead to 21-17.
Martin County’s Matthew Linville answered with a three for the Cardinals to cut the lead to 21-20 with 3:41 left in the first half.
Brayden McKenzie came up with a steal and a layup with 3:05 left in the first half to put the Cardinals up 24-23. Dray Duff followed with a basket to push the lead to 26-23.
Johnson used a nice backdoor cut to get wide open for a layup as big man Caleb Lovins found him for the basket with 2:04 left in the first half.
McKenzie answered with a basket and Devan Maynard scored to beat the first half buzzer to give Martin County a 30-25 halftime lead.
“They are a great team,” Rowe said. “They’d been struggling a little and going through what some people call an All “A” jinx or whatever, but I knew by tournament time, they’d turn it around because they knew what was at stake. They are just a great team, but I am so proud of my boys. We didn’t quit and kept battling and battling and that is all I can ask.”
Martin County’s Jacob Sturgell opened the third with a quick basket to push the lead to seven.
Johnson answered with back-to-back baskets and Chaz Brown scored on a basket interference call to cut the Marin County lead to 32-31.
Hale answered with a three for the Cardinals.
Lovins knocked down a jumper, but Linville answered with a three.
Sykes knocked down a three for the Wildcats to cut the lead to 44-40 with 1:37 left in the third, but Hale answered with a three.
The Cardinals just kept answering the Wildcats in the second half.
Hale knocked down another three with 1:37 left in the third to push the lead to 47-40. Sturgell and Maynard added baskets as the Cardinals’ lead jumped to 51-42 after three quarters of play.
Osborne opened the fourth with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 51-44. The Wildcats came up with a rebound, but then were whistled with a technical foul with 7:28 left. Hale made the technical free throws to put Martin County up 53-44.
Shelby Valley back with back-to-back baskets by Sykes and then Lovins scored with 5:42 left to play to cut the lead to 53-50.
Hale answered once again. This time, he was fouled on a three and he drained all three free throws to push the lead to 56-50 with 5:21 left.
McKenzie knocked down a three for Martin County with 2:40 left to push the lead to double digits (63-52).
The Wildcats couldn’t significantly cut into the lead after that as Martin County advanced to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals with a 71-61 win over the Wildcats.
Hale led the way for the Cardinals with a game-high 28 points. McKenzie followed with 13. Linville and Maynard each reached double figures with 10 points apiece. Sturgell added six and Duff scored four.
Sykes led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 14 points. Brown, Osborne and Johnson scored 13 points apiece. Lovins added eight and Fuller scored three.
Martin County (22-10) will take on Lawrence County at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the first semifinal game.
Shelby Valley finished its season with an 18-10 record.
“We wanted to keep them around 55 or 60, that was our goal,” Rowe said. “I didn’t like our chances once it got to 70, but they sped us up and we had a turnover here or there. They maybe made us shoot a few shots quicker than we wanted too, but I have to give credit to them. That’s a great team and a great coach. The tempo got us, especially in the second half.”
Rowe will go out with his five seniors. The five Wildcat seniors are: Lovins, Fuller, Johnson, Brown and Trevor Thacker.
“The five seniors that I had — there has never been any better,” Rowe said. “They all had great attitudes and were great kids. I think everyone of them will be successful in their lives. That’s what it is about. I know we’ve beat that word to death and it probably sounds like a lie, but it’s true. Being able to be a small part of their lives and see them grow up is just a blessing.”
Rowe coached his final game at Shelby Valley.
“It’s going to be different,” Rowe said. “I bleed blue. I always have and I always will. I told the younger guys, I’ll be around. I’ll come watch you play and be around for this and that. To be able to do it at Shelby Valley where I grew up, you know the Dorton/Virgie area, is just a true blessing. I thank God for each and every moment.”
Lawrence County 65, Belfry 45
Belfry put up a good fight in the first half, but the Pirates couldn’t sustain it as Lawrence County cruised to a 65-45 win in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.
With the win, Lawrence County (19-14) advances to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Martin County at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
With the loss, Belfry finishes its season with a 9-24 record.
Lawrence County’s Kaden Gillespie scored the game’s opening points by knocking down a pair of free throws with 6:21 left in the firs quarter.
Belfry answered as Caden Woolum scored with 6:10 left.
Cody Erwin followed with a three to put the Pirates in front 5-3 and Noah Brown followed with a three of his own as Belfry’s lead jumped to 8-3 with 2:48 left in the first.
Belfry held a 9-8 lead after the first quarter of play.
Erwin opened the second quarter with a three for the Pirates to push the lead to 12-8.
Lawrence County’s Logan Ratliff answered with a three to cut the lead to 13-11. Gillespie gave the Bulldogs the lead at the 4:53 mark with an and-one to put Lawrence County in front 15-13.
Woolum answered with a basket for the Pirates to tie things at 15-15.
Ratliff followed with another three for the Bulldogs.
Lawrence County held a 24-20 halftime lead over Belfry.
The Bulldogs took over in the third quarter, though.
Blake Marcum knocked down a three with 5:49 left to push Lawrence County’s lead to 34-26. Marcum knocked down his second three of the quarter to push the lead to 40-28 with 4:23 left.
Perry pushed the Lawrence County lead to 47-31 after knocking down a three of his own at the 2:40 mark of the third.
The Bulldogs held a 49-33 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Belfry couldn’t get back in the game during the fourth quarter.
Andrew Bloomfield led the way for Lawrence County with a game-high 20 points. Gillespie followed with 13 and Ratliff added 12. Perry finished with nine. Marcum added six and Will Lafferty scored five.
Erwin led the way for the Pirates with a team-high 16 points. Woolum followed with 13. Brown scored seven. Cayden Varney finished with four. Jonathan Banks scored three and Eric Daniels scored two points.