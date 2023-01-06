The Boys’ 15th Region All “A” Classic gets underway Monday night.
Pikeville is the defending 15th Region All “A” Classic champion and the defending All “A” Classic state champion.
The Panthers will have a long road ahead as they open tournament play at 6:00 p.m. Monday against Phelps in the first game of the tournament. The winner will advance to take on Betsy Layne next Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.
All games 15th Region All “A” Classic games will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
In the top half of the tournament, Martin County and Paintsville will square off Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. Jenkins and East Ridge will follow at 7:30 p.m. The winners from each game will move on to face each other at 6:00 p.m. next Friday night.
Wednesday night, the winner of the Pikeville/Phelps game will take on Betsy Layne in the opening game of the night. Shelby Valley and Prestonsburg will battle in the second game Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. The winners of both games will move on to Friday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
The winner of the 15th Region All “A” Classic will move on to the All “A” Classic state tournament at the McBrayer Arena in Richmond. The state tournament dates are January 25-29 for both boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
The 15th Region All “A” Classic champion will take on the 13th Region champion January 26 at 10:00 a.m.
The Girls’ 15th Region champion will take on the Region 1 champion at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25.