Blake Smith is taking the boxing world by storm.
The 12-year old Phelps, native is getting ready to fight for a national championship.
On January 15, he won the YMCA Regional Silver Medal in Toledo, Ohio in the 60 pound division.
By winning the silver medal, he qualified for the National Silver Glove event in Kansas City, Mo. this weekend.
Smith has had six amateur fights.
Smith is the fighting pride of Phelps’ Elementary’s fifth grade class.
He loves to fight, but he also loves to entertain and that’s why boxing fits him so perfectly.
Just a couple of Saturday’s ago, he competed in Columbus, Ohio and he brought home another trophy.
Smith tries to test himself and push himself to get better and better. He tries to fight a couple of times a month. He is constantly training to get better.
Smith has a drive to compete and win and boxing is the sport that he loves. He likes to test his physical and mental abilities inside the ring against others his age and size.
“Self discipline and hard work pays-off, Smith said. “I fell In love with what I’m doing. It is good knowing losing is just gaining experience with all outcomes. I have the most fun competing and I workout five days a week.”
Smith is Coach by his father Nick Smith.
“He trains at Figure 4 Fight Academy and is trained by Brian May in Pikeville,” his father Nick Smith said. “He goes there three times a week. He works everyday. He really loves being a hillbilly boy and represent being a hillbilly boy when he got big cities.”