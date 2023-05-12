BELFRY — It was a slugfest between Belfry and Hazard Monday evening.
But in the end, the Lady Pirates came out on top 12-11.
With the game tied at 11-11 in the bottom of the sixth, Belfry found a way to score one more run.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Natalie Fite singled. Pitcher Molly Fahm followed with a single of her own.
That set up Makayline Meade. Meade came up with the game-winning RBI single to put the Lady Pirates ahead for good, 12-11.
Belfry jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Myra Bevins singled on a leadoff bunt. With one out, Fahm added an RBI double to score Bevins.
Hazard got going in the top of the second. Laken Chaney reached on an error to leadoff the inning. With one out, Reagan Elkins singled to put two runners on. Heidi Jones followed with a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Ryleigh Griffith hit an RBI single to score Chaney; an error on the play allowed Elkins and Heidi Jones to score to give Hazard a 3-1 lead. Ally Hall followed by reaching on an error; that allowed another run to score as the Lady Bulldogs took a 4-1 lead.
Belfry answered with a big inning of its own.
In the bottom of the second, Abbi Vipperman reached on an error to leadoff the inning. Sydney Stafford followed with a single. Zoey Caudill singled as well to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Bevins reached on an error allowing a run to score and cutting the lead to 4-2.
With the bases still loaded, Fiat hit a sacrifice fly RBI to cut the lead to 4-3. With two outs, Meade followed with a two RBI single to put the Lady Pirates in front 5-4.
Hazard answered in the top of the third. With two outs, Braylyn Eddington reached on a walk. Elkins followed with an RBI double to score Eddington and tie the game at 5-5. Heidi Jones walked to put two runners on.
That set the stage for Mallory Combs to show off her speed.
Combs ripped a shot to right.
Before the ball hit the ground, she was motoring to second. Both runs had scored at this point. Combs didn’t slow down as she rounded third and she scooted home as the throw was a few seconds late.
Combs’ three run inside-the-park home run put the Lady Bulldogs up 8-5.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Vipperman walked for the Lady Pirates. With two outs, Zoey Caudill reached on an error. Bevins followed by reaching on an error to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Fite hit a two RBI single to cut the lead to 8-7. Fahm followed with a two RBI single of her own to give Belfry a 9-8 lead.
Hazard bounced back in the top of the fourth. With one out, Peyton Fields walked. Heidi Jones followed with an RBI triple to tie the game at 9-9. Chaney followed with a squeeze bunt to score Heidi Jones and give the Lady Bulldogs a 10-9 lead.
Hazard added another run in the top of the fifth. Combs was hit-by-a-pitch with two outs. Griffith followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 11-9.
Belfry tied things up in the bottom of the fifth.
With one out, Meade singled. Isabellea Howard was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on. Bevins followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 11-10. Vipperman added an RBI single of her own to tie things up at 11-11.
Fahm got the win on the mound for the Lady Pirates. She tossed all seven innings and gave up 11 runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks, while striking out 14 batters.
Hazard’s Ally Hall suffered the loss on the mound. She tossed six innings and gave up 12 runs (three earned) on 17 hits and one walk, while striking out three.