There is a youth movement going on at Belfry.
The Lady Pirates have two seventh-graders in their starting lineup.
Wednesday afternoon in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic, one of the seventh-graders — Karlea Stanley — looked like a seasoned veteran as she helped the Lady Pirates pike up a 55-44 win over Hazard.
The win also gave Belfry a five-game winning streak.
Stanley led the way for Belfry with a team-high 19 points. Juniors Jaaliyah Warren and Clara McNamee each scored 15 points in the win and seventh-grader Maci Maynard added four points for the Lady Pirates.
Warren opened the game with a basket and then followed it with a three as the Lady Pirates held an early 5-2 lead. Stanley followed with a basket and then she came up with a steal and a layup as the Lady Pirates’ took a 9-2 lead.
Hazard eighth-grader Autumn Ramey hit a late three in the first quarter to cut Belfry’s lead to 17-9 at the end of the opening period of play.
Abby Maggard fired in a three to open the second quarter for Hazard and cut Belfry’s lead to 17-12.
Stanley scored and was fouled with 5:55 left in the first half; she knocked down the free throw to give Belfry an 11-point lead (24-13).
Hazard came storming back to end the first half.
McKenzie Roberts and Hannah Caudill scored on back-to-back baskets for the Lady Bulldogs to cut the Belfry lead to 24-17 with 5:15 left in the first half.
Maggard scored seven straight points to end the first half for Hazard and cut Belfry’s lead to 27-26 at the halftime break.
Maggard scored a game-high 21 points to lead the way for Hazard. Caudill followed with seven points and 11 rebounds. Brooklyn Cornett added six points and five rebounds. Ramey scored six points and Roberts added four.
Stanley opened the third quarter with a basket to push Belfry’s lead to 29-26.
Maggard knocked down a pair of free throws and then came up with a steal and found Roberts for a basket with 5:23 left to give Hazard a 30-29 lead; it was the Lady Bulldogs’ first lead of the game.
Belfry answered as Warren knocked down a three and then Maynard scored after pulling down an offensive rebound with 3:23 left. Belfry’s lead jumped to 34-30.
Maggard fired in another three to cut the lead back to one with 3:03 left. Cornett scored with 2:33 left in the third to put Hazard back on top 35-34.
Warren knocked down another three with 49 seconds left in the third to put Belfry back in front 37-35. Cornett answered to tie things up a 37-37. Warren knocked down a pair of free throws with just two seconds left in the quarter to give Belfry a 39-37 lead entering the fourth quarter.
McNamee opened the fourth with a basket for Belfry as the Lady Pirates’ lead grew to 41-37. Warren added a pair of free throws for Belfry with 5:35 left to push the lead to 43-37.
Maggard scored for Hazard with 3:53 left to cut Belfry’s lead to 45-41.
Belfry put the game away down the stretch.
McNamee scored with 2:06 left to give the Lady Pirates a 51-44 lead. Stanley followed with a pair of free throws with 1:23 left as the lead grew to 53-44. Stanley added two more free throws to set the game’s final score.
Belfry (6-4) was scheduled to host West Carter Thursday in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic and the Lady Pirates will host Knott Central at 5:00 p.m. Friday in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Hazard (5-5) is scheduled to visit Breathitt County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.