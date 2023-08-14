When Belfry is good up front, Belfry is usually pretty good as a collective.
Belfry should be good up front this season.
Max Dotson is a senior lineman for the Pirates this season.
He will be a leader up front and he is ready for the season to start.
“We’re excited,” Dotson said. “We’re practicing really good. Everybody has come together well. I think we’ve come together better than last year. We have a chance to be really good.”
Dotson thinks the Pirates will have a lot of depth up front and that usually means trouble for opposing defenses.
“I think we got a lot of experience up front,” Dotson said. “I think our offensive line is going to be the tip of the spear this year. We’re going to be the guys who make things happen.”
The tough-nosed mindset is what it is all about for the offensive line.
That means a lot to Dotson because it represents the players who came before him as well.
He wants to live up to the style of those who played before him.
“It means everything,” Dotson said. “For the guys who come before us and the guys playing now, that’s the way we play and that’s how we are taught to play. That’s how it always has to be.”
Last season, Dotson and the offensive line led the way for freshman QB Chase Varney.
Varney is back for his sophomore season and that has Dotson and the offensive line excited.
“We can open things up even more,” Dotson said. “We do more than we have before. We can run more plays and we have more experience and talent. It’s great having him back there.
“As a freshman, throwing for that many yards is big time,” Dotson said. “The sky is the limit for him. He’s got nowhere else to go, but up. He’s going to have a big year.”
The Pirates were young on defense last season as well. Belfry should be better on the defensive side of the ball this season.
“We do have a lot of talent coming back on both sides of the ball,” Dotson said. “We have a lot of talent on defense too. A lot of guys who were freshman last year are back as sophomores and they’ll be better. We’re going to be lockdown this year.”
Belfry always plays one of the toughest schedules in the state.
That hasn’t changed this season either.
“We take pride in it,” Dotson said. “Every year it is a gauntlet. Every week, we come into practice ready to go because we know we have to because it’s going to be a battle every week.”
Dotson will be playing in his final Pike County Bowl as a senior.
He is looking forward to it.
“Other than playing in December, it is the most fun game of the year,” Dotson said. “It’s the most electric game. That’s the game that everybody is excited for. It’s the one that everybody comes to.”
Belfry is scheduled to visit Breathitt County Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates will face Class 6A George Rogers Clark Week 2 in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.