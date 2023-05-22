BUCKLEYS CREEK — Molly Fahm pitched a no hitter Monday evening against Phelps in the opening round of the 60th District Tournament. With the win, the Lady Pirates secured their ticket to StoneCrest for the 15th Region Tournament.
The Lady Pirates kicked things off in the bottom of the first Monday night against Phelps.
Myra Bevins was put on base after ball four. Bevins was being aggressive on the bases and made her way to third base in a short time. Bevins finally made her way across the plate for the first Belfry run on a passed ball to put the Lady Pirates on top 1-0.
After a lot of back-and-fourth the Lady Pirates kicked it into overdrive in the bottom of the fifth.
Kicking off the bottom of the inning for Belfry was Bevins, Bevins connected on a bunt down the third base line and made it to first before the Lady Hornets throw.
Natalie Fine followed up Bevins single with a double RBI brining Bevins across the plate for her second run of the night to extend the Lady Pirates lead, 2-0.
Bevins was not done there though, as she came back in as a courtesy runner for Fite, who had made her way around to third.
With Fahm at the plate and Bevins on third the pressure was on the Lady Hornets, Bevins was able to make her way home once again for her third run of the night on another passed ball by Phelps.
The Lady Pirates were able to rack up on more run in the bottom of the fifth with Meredith Justice who came in as a courtesy runner for Fahm made her way across home plate on a passed ball to finish off the inning on top 4-0 over the Lady Hornets.
With the game winding down Phelps couldn’t connect with the ball to get any runs on the board.
Belfry was able to tack on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to set the final, 6-0 for the Lady Pirates.
Molly Fahm lead the way for Belfry in the circle, Fahm pitched seven innings with no hits, 16 K’s and one walk.
The Lady Pirates were lead on the offensive side of the ball by Myra Bevins, Bevins was one for two at the plate with three runs and two walks.
The Lady Hornets were lead by Riley Spann in the circle, Spann pitched six innings, allowing six runs on two hits, nine walks and 12 strikeouts.