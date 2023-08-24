Belfry didn’t pass often Friday night against Breathitt County, but when the Pirates went to the air — it worked almost every time.
Belfry sophomore quarterback Chase Varney was three for four passing for 145 yards and three TDs on the night.
His favorite and only target was Caden Woolum. Woolum caught all three passes for 145 yards and the three scores.
Woolum was also the Pirates’ second leading rusher on the night as he rushed for 103 yards and two TDs.
Ace Caudill led the rushing attack with 148 yards and two TDs on five carries.
Dre Young led the defense with 10 tackles.
JB Woolum and Eli Caudill each had an interception for the Pirates as well.
Belfry’s defense only gave up 80 yards rushing.
The Pirate defense gave up 219 passing yards on the night.
Belfry (1-0) is scheduled to host Class 6A George Rogers Clark at 8:00 p.m. in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl this Friday at Belfry.