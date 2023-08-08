If you wear No. 5 at Belfry — you can play.
That usually means you’re the Pirates standout fullback and linebacker.
Dre Young happens to dawn the No. 5 for the Pirates.
And yes, he can play and is a standout fullback and linebacker for Belfry.
How did he get the No. 5?
“My brother-in-law Seth Mounts passed it down to me,” Young said. “He was tough. He was tough as nails. He was probably one of the best linebackers to come through Belfry. I just look up to him and try to be as good, if not better.”
The fullback at Belfry is the workhorse on the team. He is the one fighting for the tough yards and helping set up the backs to run outside.
Last season, Young rushed for 876 yards and 10 TDs on 140 carries.
“I play fullback because I’m fast, but not the fastest here,” Young said. “I’m not faster than Caden Woolum or Ace Caudill, but I’m stronger than them, so they put me back there to run down people’s throats. Most of the time it’s somebody else running around doing all of the quick stuff. If I break loose, I’ll be gone, though.”
Young is also a big time linebacker for the Pirates.
Last season, he had 59 tackles and three sacks on defense.
“Defense wins championships,” Young said. “That’s one of the most important parts of the game.”
Last season, Chase Varney started at freshman for the Pirates. He had a good season, but he had a lot to learn.
Young thinks with a season of experience under Varney’s belt, the Pirates will have a much better season.
“With Chase, he was a freshman, but he was still pretty good,” Young said. “He was a pretty good leader as a freshman just because he came in as a freshman and started at quarterback. You don’t really see that ever at Belfry. All I told him was get out there on Friday’s and give it all you got and we’ll be fine. Our offensive line will take care of us.”
Everything starts up front for Belfry.
The Pirates should be strong up front and that will help Young and the rest of the ball carriers this season.
“That’s what sets us apart is our offensive line,” Young said. “As long as they’re good, we’ll be good.”
Belfry will once again face a tough schedule this season.
That schedule always tests the Pirates and gets them ready for the postseason.
“We got a bit of a new schedule, but it’s just as hard as it was the year before and the year prior to that,” Young said. “At Belfry, we only play tough teams. That builds us up for the state championship and playoffs and all of that. That’s all that we’re worrying about. These games right now, they matter, but they don’t matter like the ones at the end of the season.”
In Week 2, Belfry will host George Rogers Clark in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl at 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 25.
Young is excited about playing in his senior season Pike County Bowl.
“We love the Pike County Bowl,” Young said. “The whole community loves it. As a kid, I was running around there and I loved coming to the Pike County Bowl. I loved coming to Belfry games period. All of my years at the Pike County Bowl it’s always been a huge crowd and they impact the game. I love the atmosphere there always. You have East Ridge coming down, Phelps and the other schools who aren’t playing all coming down to watch and they all stay to watch that last game which is Belfry.”
Young has high hopes for the Pirates during his senior season. He thinks that loss to Ashland Blazer in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs last season still isn’t sitting right with the team.
“At Belfry, we always have high expectations because of all of the things they’ve done in the past,” Young said. “Our expectations are automatically up here. Everywhere we go, we have a target on our back. We always have to perform to our best. We didn’t do too good last year. We had a lot of young guys and a lot of inexperience. We got more coming back who played last year. We have a lot of offensive linemen. We’ll be pretty good this year.”
Belfry is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Breathitt County.