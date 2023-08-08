It’s tough to start at quarterback as a freshman.
Especially at Belfry.
But Chase Varney did just that last season.
Varney had some growing pains, but he learned a lot in his first season under center and he feels more confident entering his second season as starting quarterback for the Pirates.
“Last year, I came into it without knowing what I was stepping into,” Varney said. “I was nervous every game. Everyone was older than me and stuff. Now, I got a year on me and I’m a little more stress free going into games because I know what I got to do.”
Last season, Varney was 30 for 77 passing for 605 yards and six TDs with three interceptions. He also rushed for 111 yards and four TDs on 45 carries.
Expect both of those numbers to go up this season.
Varney lost a couple of linemen in front of him, but the Pirates should have plenty of experience back up front protecting Varney and the rest of the backfield.
“We lost two or three offensive linemen from last year,” Varney said. “Last year especially, I relied on the offensive line and for them to do their job. That made my reads and stuff a whole lot easier. Now that I’m more comfortable around the game, I feel like, we’re still going to be the best around. I feel like I’ll be a whole lot more comfortable with them.”
Varney also has plenty of help returning in the backfield with Caden Woolum, Dre Young, Ace Caudill and Cayden Varney all returning as runners.
The backfield has plenty of speed too.
That’s something that usually makes the Pirates even more dangerous when they have a lot of power on the front line and a lot of speed in the backfield.
“In the past, Belfry has usually beaten people by just being bigger and stronger,” Varney said. “I feel like being stronger and having more speed opens up a whole different game now.
“At Belfry, we’re obviously trying to get five or six yards at a time,” Varney said. “When we have speed and toughness, I feel big plays come along and big plays are great for momentum. I feel like that is going to help us a lot this year.”
A lot of the Belfry offense goes through its fullback. The Pirates have a good one coming back in Dre Young. Young will be a senior and Varney has high hopes for the kind of season Young will have.
“I trust Dre (Young) more than a lot of people,” Varney said. “If we ever need three or four yards, he’s the guy to go to. If I drop back on a pass, I know he’s going to block. I trust Dre (Young) a lot.”
There is a lot of extra work behind the scenes that nobody sees for quarterbacks. Varney put in a lot of extra hours last year, trying to help for the lack of experience he had.
“There is a lot of staying after practice and watching film and that kind of stuff,” Varney said. “Once I caught onto it, it was second hand to me. It became a second nature to me.”
The Pirates fell to Ashland Blazer in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs last season.
That early exit isn’t a common thing at Belfry.
That early exit is something that drives the Pirates entering this season.
“I feel like we’re looking for a whole lot more this year,” Varney said. “We came in last year and we didn’t really play all that good at Ashland. That’s obviously a big upset for us. We were down, but I feel like coming back this year, Caden) and those guys are back and I feel with those guys back, we’re going to do something special for their senior year.”
Belfry has another big time schedule this season.
The Pirates will face Breathitt County in the season opener. Then Belfry will host George Rogers Clark in the Pike County Bowl in Week 2. The Pirates will face off with rival Johnson Central in Week 4 and Class 5A Southwestern in Week 5. Belfry will then take on county rival Pikeville Week 6 before entering district play. The Pirates will take on Magoffin County, Lawrence County, Estill County and Powell County in district action and then end the regular season at 4A Letcher Central.
“Obviously, it can bring you down sometimes because we play the best of the best,” Varney said. “Once you get into late season and postseason, that’s when it really pays off. You realize that you’ve been playing that same level of competition the whole season.”
Varney is also excited about playing in his second Pike County Bowl.
“It was amazing,” Varney said. “We had that rain delay, but when we first came out, there were still a ton of people there. I was so nervous, but it was amazing. I had chills, but it was the best feeling in the world.”
Belfry is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 18 at Breathitt County at 7:30 p.m.