Belfry opened its season Wednesday evening at Floyd Central.
The Pirates couldn’t find a way to pull out the win in the opener as the Jaguars picked up a 3-2 win over the Pirates.
Belfry trailed Floyd Central 3-1 entering the top of the seventh inning.
The Pirates found a way to score a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars escaped with a 3-2 win in the season opener for both teams.
Max Martin led the way for the Jaguars at the plate. Martin finished the game two for four with a double, RBI and a run scored. Logan Moore added a pair of singles on the day. Pitcher Jacob Bentley added a single, a walk and scored a run, while at the plate. Dylan Moseley singled and drove in a run. Nick Rackley added a single and he drew a walk.
On the mound, Bentley tossed six innings of work and gave up one run on six hits and a walk, while striking out nine.
Steven Banks led the way for Belfry at the plate. Steven Banks finished three for three with a double, an RBI and a walk. Noah Brown added a single and two walks for the Pirates. Jake Varney was one for four with an RBI. Freshman Chase Varney added a single and a run scored.
Jonah Adkins suffered the loss on the mound for the Pirates. Adkins tossed three innings of work and gave up two runs (one earned)on four hits and two walks, while striking out four.
Isaiah Stanley tossed an inning of relief and gave up one run on one hit and two walks, while striking out two. Brown threw two innings of relief and didn’t give up any runs on two hits, while striking out two batters.
Belfry (0-1) is scheduled to visit Betsy Layne at 6:00 p.m. Friday.