BUCKLEYS CREEK — With the No. 1 seed on the line, Belfry eighth-grade Karlea Stanley stepped up and played like a veteran.
Stanley made big play after big play to help the Lady Pirates pick up a 61-59 win over Pike Central in 60th District play Tuesday night on the road.
The win gave the Lady Pirates the No. 1 seed entering the 60th District Tournament and a spot in the 60th District championship. The No. 1 seed in the three-team district also means that the Lady Pirates are the first team to earn a spot in the 15th Region Tournament.
Belfry held a 38-32 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Stanley scored two of her team-high 24 points to open the fourth quarter of play.
Pike Central’s Abigail Hess answered with a three to cut the lead to 40-35 with 7:18 to play.
Stanley and Hope Coley scored back-to-back baskets for the Lady Pirates with 4:46 left to push Belfry’s lead to 46-37.
Pike Central started to make its run late in the fourth.
Hannah May knocked down a pair of free throws and she followed with a basket a the 2:46 mark to cut the lead to 49-45.
Hannah May scored again with 2:15 left to cut the lead to 50-47, but Clara McNamee answered for Belfry with a basket at the 2:00 mark to push the lead to 52-47.
Hannah May followed by knocking down a basket with 1:45 left. She followed by splitting a pair of free throws with 1:25 left to cut the lead to 52-50.
On the miss of the second Hannah May free throw, Pike Central’s Emalie Tackett pulled down an offensive rebound. Tackett was fouled on a shot attempt. She made both free throws with 1:19 left to tie things up at 52-52.
Tackett wasn’t done, though. She came up with a steal and was fouled again with 1:16 left. She knocked down both of those free throws to put the Lady Hawks up 54-52.
Stanley drove down the lane for Belfry. McNamee set a pick and rolled to the basket. Stanley found her in stride to tie the game up at 54-54.
Both teams had chances to win the game in regulation, but couldn’t find a way to score.
In overtime, Belfry’s Kylie Deboard scored to open the extra session of play.
Hannah May split a pair of free throws with 2:44 left to cut the Belfry lead to 56-55.
Stanley and Deskins went to the pick and roll again and again, McNamee scored on a nice pass from Stanley to push the lead to 58-55 with 2:24 left.
Stanley followed by knocking down two free throws with 1:46 left to push the lead to 60-55.
Belfry held on to pick up the 61-57 win.
Stanley led the way for Belfry with a team-high 22 points. Jaaliyah Warren followed with 15 points; she knocked down five threes on the night. McNamee and Coley each finished with eight points. Deboard added five points and Maci Maynard scored three.
Hannah May led the way for the Lady Hawks with a game-high 24 points. Tackett added another double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Hess scored eight. Kennedy Hamilton added five and Abby May scored four. Lindsey Bowman scored three points and pulled down eight rebounds. Larah Stanley added two points.
Belfry secured the No. 1 seed entering the 60th District Tournament with the win.