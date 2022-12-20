Columbia — UPike men’s basketball defeated Lindsey Wilson 81-73 on the road Saturday afternoon, winning their third straight conference matchup.
The Bears were led by Teddy Parham Jr. who finished with 23 points, five rebounds, three steals, and a pair of assists. After Lindsey Wilson took a one point advantage at the tail end of the first half, Parham Jr. delivered a 19-point second half to lead the Bears to victory.
Korbin Spencer scored 17, shooting 50 percent from the floor. Spencer added three rebounds and three assists. Keian Worrix continued to display his importance to the lineup, leading the Bears with six assists while also scoring nine points.
The Bears shot just short of 50 percent from the field, going 9-11 from the charity stripe. The rebound battle was a draw, as both teams finished with 31 boards.
Threes from Devin Collins and Spencer gave the Bears an early 8-2 advantage to start the game. Lindsey Wilson responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game before a Jacob Brown mid-range jumper returned the lead to the Bears. The Blue Raiders tied the game twice more in the following minutes until a Collins three sparked a 9-4 run from the Bears.
Lindsey continued to battle through the end of the second half, scoring on a fast break with 0:44 left to take the slight lead into halftime.
UPike opened the second half with a 12-5 run to take a 47-41 lead, led by Spencer who splashed a three and a layup in the span. Spencer dropped in another three with 15:37 remaining as the Bears led 50-41. Over the next nine minutes, Parham Jr. exploded for 16 points as the Bears went shot for shot with the Blue Raiders.
In the final three minutes, the Bears hit five of six from the free-throw line to seal the win.
UPike 92,
Campbellsville 59
In their best shooting performance of the season, UPike men’s basketball dominated Campbellsville 92-59 Thursday evening. The Bears shot 58 percent from the floor, including 59 percent from three.
Led by Teddy Parham Jr. with 20 points on 7-10 shooting, UPIKE connected on 34 of 58 shots from the floor. Parham Jr. led the three-point effort shooting 4-5. Korbin Spencer checked in with 17 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes of action.
In his first collegiate start, guard Keian Worrix commanded the offense with eight assists. Worrix also scored a season high 11 points on 3-4 from the field and three for four from the free-throw line.
Mark Vance Jr. scored a season-high 11 points, shooting five for six and adding three rebounds.
The story of the first half was impeccable three-point shooting by the Bears as they dropped in 10 of 14 shots for 71 percent. After a back-and-forth opening series, Campbellsville took a 6-3 lead with 17:42 to go which would be their first and final lead of the ball game. Over the next eight minutes, the Bears hit a perfect six for six from deep during a 24-10 run. After a Tigers three with 10:10 to go, Worrix knocked down his first triple of the season to stifle any Campbellsville momentum.
Just a minute later, Worrix made a perfect feed to Bradley Bunch who drained a three to make it 30-16 UPIKE. Worrix led the rest of the quarter, scoring six points.
Several Bears contributed off the bench in the second half including Jordan Frazier who scored his first points of the season. Keynan Cutlip played 12 solid minutes, dropping a season high seven points on a three, a layup, and a pair of free throws.
The Bears continued to dominate the second half, led by Parham Jr. who scored 12. Carrying on the efficient first-half effort, the Bears connected on 18-30 shots for 60 percent in the second half.