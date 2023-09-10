Pikeville’s Bash Ryan had a big summer once high school baseball season ended.
Ryan selected to play in the Class of 2026/2027 Kentucky State AC Games.
The state AC games are an invite only two day event were players will participate in a three-game showcase. Players from the regions of 606, 859, 502 and 270 (state area codes) were invited. Ryan was the only player from the 606 area code to get an invite.
This is the Third Annual Kentucky State AC Games and is invite only.
Ryan came off of a huge freshman season for the Panthers at the high school level and followed it with a summer of travel ball and different camps and showcases.
Ryan is one of the state’s best and adding another summer on top of it just helps him gain momentum going into next season.