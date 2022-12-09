BELFRY — Jonathan Banks powered Belfry to a 77-66 win over East Ridge Tuesday night in the Pirates’ season opener.
It was a game of runs, but Belfry had the last run to finish off the win.
East Ridge held a 44-39 halftime lead over the Pirates.
Belfry opened the third quarter with a Noah Brown three and a basket by Banks with 6:46 left to tie the game at 46-46.
East Ridge’s Brad Howell fired back with a basket and then a three. Zack Mason split a pair of free throws with 4:57 left in the third to put the Warriors back in front 50-46.
Belfry fired back with a 9-0 run. Eric Daniels hit a basket with 4:27 left in the third. Banks scored off of an offensive rebound and put back. Banks then knocked down a three and Cody Erwin scored a layup after a steal and assist from Daniels with 2:58 left in the third.
Belfry held a 57-54 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Pirates opened the fourth with 10 straight points to push the lead to 67-54.
Isaiah Adkins stopped the run with a three for the Warriors with 4:53 to play to cut Belfry’s lead to 67-57.
Howell came up with back-to-back baskets for the Warriors with 2:32 left to cut Belfry’s lead to 63-69.
Caden Woolum stopped the Warriors’ run with a basket with 2:12 left.
East Ridge’s Carter Damron knocked down a three to keep the Warriors alive and to cut the lead to 71-66.
Banks put the finishing touches on the win by pulling down offensive rebounds and scoring on the final two possessions of the game.
Banks led the way for Belfry with a game-high 21 points and 18 rebounds. Brown finished with 18 points and eight rebounds; he knocked down five of eight threes on the night. Daniels added a double-double as well with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Erwin also reached double figure scoring with 10 points. Wollum just missed double digits with nine. Chase Varney followed with seven.
The Pirates finished the game knocking down 31 of 69 shots from the field (44.9 percent). Belfry was seven for 17 (41.2 percent) from three-point range and eight of 14 from the free-throw line.
Howell led the Warriors in scoring with a team-high 13 points. Adkins followed with 12. Braxton Stanley and Zack Mason each scored 10 points. Damron added nine points on three threes. Freshman Jackson Keene added six. Gunner Ward scored four and added two.
East Ridge opened the game hot. Keene scored the Warriors’ first basket and Stanley followed with a three to tie the game at 5-5. Keene added a basket and Adkins followed with a basket to cap off a 9-2 run for the Warriors.
East Ridge finished the quarter with a 16-2 run to take hold a 26-12 lead over the Pirates at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors knocked down four first quarter threes.
Belfry opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 26-20.
Brown scored with 4:59 left in the first half to cut the Warriors’ lead to 28-25.
East Ridge responded with a three from Adkins and two from Mason as the lead jumped to 37-29 during a 9-2 run.
Adkins knocked down back-to-back baskets with 1:39 left in the half as the Warriors’ lead grew to 43-33.
Belfry ended the half with threes by Varney and Brown as the Pirates cut the halftime lead to 44-39.
Belfry (1-0) was scheduled to visit Prestonsburg last night. The Pirates will hit the road again Friday night as they travel to Paintsville to take on the Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
East Ridge (2-2) is scheduled to compete in the Hoopalachia Tournament at Twin Valley, Va. this weekend.