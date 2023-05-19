59th District Baseball Championship: Pikeville 4, Shelby Valley 0
Photos from Pikeville’s 4-0 win over Shelby Valley in the 59th District championship. Isaac Duty pitched a great game for the Panthers, while Wade Hensley and Dylan each came up with back-to-back doubles to help the Panthers secure the win. Both teams advance to the 15th Region Tournament.
It was a scoreless game through four innings between Shelby Valley and Pikeville in the 59th District championship.
But in the bottom of the fifth inning back-to-back doubles by Wade Hensley and Dylan Thompson helped Pikeville get on the scoreboard as the Panthers pulled out a 4-0 win over the Wildcats to pull out the district championship.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jackson Hall was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the inning. Jake Lowe followed with a sacrifice bunt to put Jackson Hall in scoring position. Bradyn Hall followed with a single to put runners on the corners.
Sam Wright followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to score Jackson Hall and plate the game’s first run.
The Panthers weren’t finished there, though as Hensley followed with a shot to center. That scored Bradyn Hall and the lead grew to 2-0.
Thompson followed and blasted a shot to dead center field. It was just inches from being a home run, but he had to settle for an RBI double to give Pikeville a 3-0 lead.
With rain and bad weather postponing games all around, Pikeville’s turf field allowed the two teams to play Tuesday night when nobody else could.
Pikeville added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Jackson Hall singled. Lowe followed with a walk. Bradyn Hall added an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
Isaac Duty picked up the win on the mound for the Panthers. He tossed five innings of work and gave up two hits and three walks, while striking out 11 batters.
Thompson came in and tossed two innings of relief work. He didn’t give up any hits and only walked one batter, while striking out three.
Samuel Brown and Hunter Mullins registered the only two hits of the night for the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley pitcher Lincoln Taylor got the start on the mound. Taylor threw four outstanding innings of shutout baseball. Taylor finished the game tossing four and 2/3 innings or work giving up three runs on four hits and five walks, while striking out two batters.
Jaxson Damron came in and tossed one and 1/3 innings of work and he gave up one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out one batter.
Pikeville (21-11) will enter the 15th Region Tournament at StoneCrest as one of the four No. 1 seeds. Shelby Valley (15-16) also advances to the 15th Region Tournament at StoneCrest as one of the four No. 2 seeds.