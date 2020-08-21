Belfry’s Brad Lowe made a huge impact on defense last season.
As a junior, Lowe had 32 total tackles and a sack for Belfry.
Lowe only played nine games for the Pirates last season, but did make it back before the end of the season.
Lowe had 11 total tackles and a sack in Belfry’s 30-20 win over Bell County in the Class 3A state championship game.
Lowe is just hoping to have a season right now.
“We just have to take it day-by-day and focus on protecting each other,” Lowe said. “We’re just trying to get all the work in that can and be ready to go and when we can (play), we’ll be ready.”
Lowe wants to improve and get better from last season.
He wants to show that he will be better than ever even though he suffered an injury last season.
“That drives me a lot because I worked so hard last year and stuff happens,” Lowe said. “That’s been in the back of my mind all season. I’m definitely going to come in this year bigger, faster and stronger and do my part.”
Belfry lost a lot on defense from last season.
Lowe will be one of the senior and defensive leaders for this team.
“I myself as a senior, have to learn how to be a leader this year, so I’m focused on all of my guys and I just want to have my brothers’ back all the way. I want them to know that.
“I think as far as leadership goes, defensively I have to play a huge part,” Lowe said. “I have to be a big leader on defense. I may have to be there to help pick up a bunch of younger guys and help them develop, but I think we’ll be fine overall.”
The Pike County Bowl is usually one of the biggest games of the season for the Pirates.
Belfry was scheduled to take on Mingo Central for the first time ever this season, but that game was cancelled because of the delay of the season.
“It’s absolutely disappointing, but I think overall, our focus is getting to December,” Lowe said. “We’re going to focus on it and hopefully, we get there.”
Lowe and the Pirates are looking to build and get better and better throughout the season to have a chance to get back to the Class 3A state championship.
“Every game no matter if it’s as hyped up as much or not, you have to think about yourself and your team,” Lowe said. “Even if it’s just another rep, you have to get better every rep because one week, you’re going to run into a big moment and it’ll pay off if you look at it like that every day and every week.”
The KHSAA Board of Control passed its plan to continue with the season Thursday morning.
Belfry, like all of the other teams across the state, will be able to start practice Monday, August 24 and the season is scheduled to start September 11.
Lowe is thankful that he will get a chance to play his senior season.
“It’s huge because this season is the one you look forward to your whole life,” Lowe said. “I definitely have worked as hard as I can for it. I’m ready to go. I just hope we get a season.”
Right now, Belfry is scheduled to take on Pikeville September 18 at Pikeville at 7:30 p.m.
