The Shelby Valley Lady Wildcats led by Sophia Beverly did something they’ve never done before.
Shelby Valley won the girls’ 15th Region All “A” Classic for the first time.
Beverly led the way by shooting a 79.
Beverly finished second overall behind Paintsville’s Isabella Christy.
Shelby Valley’s Lakin Rauth shot a 144 on the day, followed by Lauren Hundley’s 157 and Aubrey Hundley’s 169. All three of the Lady Wildcats are just eighth-graders.
Shelby Valley qualified for the All “A” Classic team competition.
This will be Beverly’s fourth straight All “A” Classic state tournament appearance. Beverly is also looking to qualify for the her fourth straight state championship appearance later this season.
Beverly also placed sixth in the women’s Kentucky Invitational Tournament earlier this year.
Shelby Valley’s Tyler Robinson also qualified for the boys’ All “A” Classic state tournament.
The All “A” Classic state golf tournament is scheduled to take place September 12 in Richmond.
