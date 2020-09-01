sv girls 2.jpg

Shelby Valley won the girls’ 15th Region All “A” Classic last week. The Lady Wildcats golf team is made up of senior Sophia Beverly and eighth-graders Lakin Rauth, Aubrey Hundly and Lauren Hundley. They are coached by Jason Beverly.

The Shelby Valley Lady Wildcats led by Sophia Beverly did something they’ve never done before.

Shelby Valley won the girls’ 15th Region All “A” Classic for the first time.

Beverly led the way by shooting a 79.

Beverly finished second overall behind Paintsville’s Isabella Christy.

Shelby Valley’s Lakin Rauth shot a 144 on the day, followed by Lauren Hundley’s 157 and Aubrey Hundley’s 169. All three of the Lady Wildcats are just eighth-graders.

sophia beverly.jpg

Shelby Valley’s Sophia Beverly swings last week during the 15th Region All “A” Classic at Raven Rock. She shot a 79 to lead the Lady Wildcats to the region title.

Shelby Valley qualified for the All “A” Classic team competition.

This will be Beverly’s fourth straight All “A” Classic state tournament appearance. Beverly is also looking to qualify for the her fourth straight state championship appearance later this season.

Beverly also placed sixth in the women’s Kentucky Invitational Tournament earlier this year.

Shelby Valley’s Tyler Robinson also qualified for the boys’ All “A” Classic state tournament.

The All “A” Classic state golf tournament is scheduled to take place September 12 in Richmond.

sv tyler fields.jpg

RIGHT: Shelby Valley’s Tyler Robinson poses at the 15th Region All “A” Classic at Raven Rock after qualifying for the state tournament. Robinson was the only Wildcat to qualify for the boys’ individual All “A” Classic state tournament. The All “A” Classic state tournament is set to being September 12 at Richmond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.