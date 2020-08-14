This has been a week that apparently many didn’t see coming. Or, it’s more likely that they refused to accept that it was coming. Either way, it’s here, and they aren’t happy about it.
I was shocked to take to social media on Monday and see all the people who were shocked – shocked! – to find out that college football season wasn’t going to happen. They were stunned to see that the PAC 12 and the Big Ten were postponing the season because of the lingering effects of and many questions pertaining to COVID-19.
I have to admit that I too, was shocked. I wasn’t surprised at all that those two leagues were doing away with fall sports – the PAC 12 went so far as to say that none of their sports would be played until at least January – because I’ve been paying enough attention to what’s going on in our world to see that it wasn’t going to happen.
I’ve been stunned by two things. I’ll get the first one out of the way before I spend some time on the second. I’m surprised that the other three “power” leagues are still holding out hope that they’ll be able to play. I’m still not sure it can be safely done, but I admire their persistence.
I’ve been shocked and frankly disappointed with the number of otherwise intelligent people who have wondered why it is that, if a college or university isn’t going to play fall sports – and make no mistake about it, they don’t care about golf, soccer or volleyball – why they’re still going through with the educational side of things.
On Monday, I actually saw a college sports writer post this on Twitter. I’m copying it word for word. I swear, I’m not making this up. Ready? Okay, but I’m not sure you are. I know I wasn’t.
Reports are that the Big Ten is ready to cancel football season. Just remember: 13 of the 14 Big Ten campuses will have students taking classes on campus in the fall. So we can send Johnny to economics class, but he can’t play football.
Look, let me admit that it’s been a while since I was in an economics class. Once I completed the two I was required to take as an undergrad I’ve avoided anything that resembled those. I got through them and was happy to move on to other things.
But our economics professor at UPike, Dr. Greg Green, has the office next to mine in the Coleman College of Business. We talk on a daily basis. And never, not one single time, has he mentioned anything to me about someone getting tackled in his class, spat upon, exchanging sweat or anything else that happens in a football practice or game.
And I’m fairly certain that, had it ever happened, it would have come up in conversation.
If this was the only tweet of its ilk, I could have written it off. But there are several people out there who apparently are surprised to learn that all these institutions of higher learning don’t actually exist to provide them with a football team to watch on fall Saturdays.
Honestly, that has been surprising, disappointing and insulting. While I’m at it, let me say this: If football does happen in some form this fall and one single player gets sick enough to be put in ICU or God forbid die from it, these “let the kids play” hashtags aren’t going to age well.
Here’s what we’ve learned this week: Colleges and universities – even in the south – exist to provide educational opportunities. That’s the main focus. This week, they’ve continued to postpone the extracurricular activities surrounding that function.
Hold up a second. In that last paragraph, I said they’ve “continued” to postpone. Many college basketball teams didn’t play their season to conclusion last year, and most spring sports had barely begun when they were shut down.
Elsewhere, at least at UPike, we’ve been told to only travel when absolutely necessary. This means conferences, meetings, etc., have been skipped.
In other words, they aren’t just picking on football. In fact, from where I sit, they’ve bent over backwards to try to determine a way to keep that single sport afloat, even in cases where it doesn’t fund most of the rest of the athletics department.
This attitude has bothered me to the point that I’ve done nothing more than check in on my notifications – and maybe the Reds starting lineup – since Monday afternoon on my social media platform of choice.
And then came Thursday, when a dose of reality helped me remember that there are far more important things in life, and that I’m never going to get people to see what we really do on a college campus.
Trust me when I say this: I’d rather still be focused on that. But other things and other people are more important to me right now.
It remains to be seen if we will get college football this fall in any shape, form or fashion. Personally, I’m just hoping we can figure out a way to have college basketball by January, but that’s just me.
If we do, that’ll be great. If we don’t we’ll learn that it isn’t a necessary part of life or a constitutional right. I just hope we can survive everything else in this crazy world as well as we’ve learned to live without sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.