Camron Justice was just ready to get back on the court.
The recent Western Kentucky University graduate hadn’t been in a gym in months because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Just a few weeks ago that all changed as the Legends Skills Academy recently opened up.
Camron Justice played four years of high school at Knott Central and was named 2015 Mr. Basketball.
Camron Justice along with fellow Mr. Basketball winners Elisha Justice and J.R. VanHoose recently opened up the Legends Skills Academy at Wayland’s historic gym where the first-ever Mr. Basketball “King” Kelly Coleman played.
“Honestly it’s an honor just to be able to work alongside of J.R. (VanHoose) and Elisha (Justice),” Camron Justice said. “This came about maybe in late December or something like that. Elisha (Justice) reached out to me and J.R. (VanHoose) and he was like this might sound crazy, but let’s put on a skills academy together. We were like let’s think about it and talk to some people and see what we can get going. We finally just said, ‘Let’s do it.’ It’s kind of been a little bit of a struggle right now. We’re trying to follow all of these COVID-19 rules and restrictions. We plan on getting this going and high rolling maybe mid to late July.”
Before he entered high school at Knott Central, Camron Justice played his seventh and eighth-grade seasons at East Ridge.
The Legends Skills Academy has had a warm welcome as young players keep signing up to learn from the three Mr. Basketball winners.
“Honestly, the response from the kids has been awesome,” Camron Justice said. “It blew up a little faster than we anticipated. We thought we were going to have a good turn out in the beginning, but it’s been even better than the expectations that we thought it could be. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just an honor to be from these parts of the woods and to be able to come back and find out that I am so highly respected. I knew I had some fans around here, but I didn’t know there were people who thought so highly of me. It feels great to be able to come back home and help them out and give them a chance to take it to the next level as well.”
The Wayland gym reminds you of walking back into gyms like you see in the movie Hoosiers.
It’s a historic place that now serves as basketball museum as the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame is so close to the gym.
“I think we kind of just lucked into it (holding the skills academy at the Wayland Gym,’” Camron Justice said. “It’s been awesome. You hear about these kids in the gym working summers, but when you come to an old historic gym like this, it’s different. You’re in an old ragged gym that’s wore out and nobody else is in here. Nobody else knows you’re here and you know you’re here working, so I mean it’s just a great feeling. It’s just awesome to be able to give back and be here with J.R. (VanHoose) and Elisha (Justice).”
The history of the Wayland gym really came to life for Camron Justice once he stepped onto the historic court.
Stories he heard came to life for him.
“Funny story, my best friend Evan Hall who I played with at Knott Central, you see that board hanging there that says ‘Elmond Hall?’ That’s his papaw,” Camron Justice said. “So I’ve heard multiple, multiple, multiple stories about this place. I’ve heard some truth, but I’ve probably heard more lies than truths. He’s definitely told me some dandy stories about this place.”
Of the three former Mr. Basketballs, Camron Justice is the youngest and he still has a hard time thinking of himself as a mountain legend.
“It’s an honor to be mentioned with some of those mountain legends,” Camron Justice said. “I just love the game of basketball. The only thing that I wanted to do was play college basketball. It’s been unbelievable the amount of work that I had to put in to get to were I was. I never realized it and never knew it would turn out how it did. I spent many hours in a gym each day just to do something that I loved to do and I worked to get better at it. Now, I’m trying to give some of that knowledge I learned back and I’m just hoping some of these kids take advantage of that.”
The three Mr. Basketballs are hoping to inspire the kids of Eastern Kentucky to become the next Mr. Basketball from the mountains.
“If you’re from here, you have a chance,” Justice said. “A lot of people count this place out, but it doesn’t matter where you’re from in the world, if you put in the work and the time and you have determination and passion, then you have a chance. I promise you.”
Camron Justice’s father Raymond Justice is a mountain legend in the coaching ranks.
His father coached some of the great Belfry teams of the 90s before joining the UPike coaching staff for a while.
Raymond Justice then took over at East Ridge and was an assistant coach at Knott Central while Camron Justice played there.
“From a young age, my dad was in the gym long hours with practices and workouts and stuff like that and I was just his sidekick,” Camron Justice said. “He wasn’t necessarily the one who pushed me to become a basketball player. I just developed a love and passion for the game. Seeing what he did and being in the gym all the time it just kind of rubbed off. I would just be in the gym and see what he did with running drills and what he did in practice and I’d just sit on the sideline and after seeing what he did in practice, I’d immediately go to the side goal and start doing that. I just loved it. I had a love for this sport and it just stuck with me my entire life.”
The things that he learned from his father and his other coaches over the years, he’s trying to teach some of those things to the youth at the Legends Skills Academy.
“Sharing some of the things that worked for me, that’s what we’re here for and that’s what this whole thing is about,” Camron Justice said. “To give skills and knowledge to kids who maybe don’t have the opportunity to learn something that might help them develop. To have a chance to challenge them, to make them better and the whole nine yards is what it’s about. We really just want to give them the best advice that we can give them. Hopefully they accept it and want to work even harder at getting better.”
Camron Justice was looking to further his career playing professional basketball, but the COVID-19 outbreak has him in limbo waiting to see what comes next.
“Everything right now is kind of in a limbo stage,” Camron Justice said. “Everything is just kind of on hold. There are governmental issues going on everywhere right now because of this pandemic has affected the entire globe. I’m kind of just waiting to hear. I’ve been in contact with my agent every other day or something like that. I’ve had some good feedback, so now I’m just waiting.”
To learn more about the Legends Skills Academy visit their Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.