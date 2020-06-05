There has been a lack of sports for the past couple of months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But soon, there will be sports played in Pike County as the Big Sandy Cal Ripken Baseball League announced they will start play soon.
“It was very important to stay in contact with the parents and kids and once the governor lifted the ban on sports, we let the parents vote and we had great response and are having a season,” Big Sandy Cal Ripken League president Bob Thompson said. “Originally, we had 171 kids sign up for ages six through 12. After the governor’s ban was lifted, we still had 150 some kids wanting to play. So with numbers like that, we decided to have a season. Only around 20 some kids decided they didn’t want to play because of COVID and that’s OK, but the other kids still want to play. So we should be ready to go pretty soon. We are still having a few late sign ups and will probably add more kids.”
The Cal Ripken League didn’t have a softball league this season, but are encouraging girls to play on with the boys team if they want to play.
“We are not having a softball league for girls, but are encouraging all girls who to play join a team,” Thompson said. “We are more than welcoming them. We’re picking up more and more girls who want to play right now. And in the Babe Ruth Leagues at StoneCrest, I believe they are having a league for older girls. So we want to make sure that girls are getting an opportunity to play if they want to. There will probably be a boys Babe Ruth League as well. We just go up to 12 and under in Cal Ripken, so I’m not sure about all the details there.”
The Big Sandy Cal Ripken League is a separate league from Little League, but summer and baseball go hand-in-hand and having a season is important to the youth.
“There is a huge craving for youth baseball in Pike County,” Thompson said. “It might be the fastest growing sport in Pike County. There is such a demand and there are several travel teams and travel softball teams. There isn’t always a lot kids have to do around here and youth baseball is important for them. Getting out and playing and learning the game is great physically and mentally for them. We are growing every year here with the league and we love to see the kids out playing and having fun and learning what it is like to be a part of a team. We are using our league to help them grow as players and get prepared for middle school ball and beyond. The All-Stars are a big help to kids here.”
The Cal Ripken League is planning on doing an instate All-Star League as well. They won’t advance to nationals like usual, but they will get the experience of playing against other teams in the state.
“Socially and emotionally, kids need this,” Thompson said. “Some of them haven’t been in school since March and the structure is good for them. Some kids need structure. I just see this as a positive for our kids. We are planning to do District All-Stars and state All-Stars and that is good because it exposes our kids to playing against kids from all over the state. They may get used to playing with kids in their hometown, but learn something totally new playing against kids from other parts of the state, plus it helps them meet kids from other places and see what they need to do to compete against them.”
The Big Sandy Cal Ripken League will prepare to have its season. Practice will be begin June 15th at Bob Amos. If you are interested in signining up a player, contact the Big Sandy Cal Ripken League Facebook page.
