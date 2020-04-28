The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
Coach of the Year Nominees
Tug Valley’s Rabbit Thompson: In his first season back coaching, Thompson led Tug Valley back to the Class A state championship. Thompson is a legendary coach at the school and led the Panthers to back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013.
Hazard’s Al Holland: Hazard finished this season with a 29-5 record. The Bulldogs won the WYMT Classic, the 14th Region All “A” Classic, the Bulldogs advanced to the All “A” Classic state tournament semifinals, Hazard won the 54th District championship and the 14th Region championship. Hazard didn’t get a chance to play in the state tournament because of COVID-19, but the Bulldogs looked poised to make a run at Rupp Arena.
Paintsville’s Landon Slone: Slone helped lead Paintsville to a 15-14 record. The Tigers won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and knocked off Harlan in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state tournament.
Shelby Valley’s Jim Hicks: Hicks helped lead the Wildcats to a 25-8 record this season. Shelby Valley advanced to the 15th Region semifinals before falling to Lawrence County.
Phelps’ Jason Sanson: Sanson helped lead the Hornets to a 21-11 record and the team’s second straight 60th District title.
Co-Coach of the Year:
Hazard’s Al Holland and Tug Valley’s Rabbit Thompson.
