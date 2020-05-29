Bailey Birchfield just saw a dream become reality with one stroke of her signature.
Earlier this week, the Pike Central standout signed with her hometown team the UPike Bears.
“I grew up watching UPike play and it’s close to home,” Birchfield said. I had a chance to work with coach Williams and coach Wheeler the past couple of years and I really loved both of them and the way they treated me. I love the style of play and that they are really competitive in a tough conference every year.”
Birchfield had an outstanding career at Pike Central.
She finished with 1,134 points 768 assists (second in Pike Central history), 678 steals, and 367 rebounds. She shot 41 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point land in her time as a Lady Hawk.
She helped Pike Central win the 60th District championship in 2017 and 2018; Pike Central won 26 games in 2018 which was a school record in wins for boys or girls.
The Lady Hawks made it to the 15th Region Tournament in all four of her high school seasons.
“I love Pike Central and am very grateful for the opportunities it has given me,” Birchfield said. “I’m going to miss the atmosphere at the Hawks Nest and the relationships that I made with my teammates and my coaches. I’ll miss competing with my friends. I have so many fun memories of celebrations and championships we shared together and I’m proud of the accomplishments that we achieved together in all the sports I played. I want to make the Pike Central community proud now that I am a Bear.”
Birchfield is an outstanding athlete.
She was also a standout on the volleyball court and the softball field as well.
“Even though I loved volleyball and softball, basketball has always been my favorite and I set a goal for myself when I was younger to play college basketball. I always knew I wanted to play basketball at UPike.”
Birchfield was a libero in volleyball.
She helped Pike Central win three straight district championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Those are the only district championships in school history.
Pike Central finished as 15th Region runners-up in her senior season.
On the softball field, she played three season with her senior season being cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pike Central won back-to-back district championships in 2018 and 2019.
The Lady Hawks finished as 15th Region runners-up in 2019.
UPike will have a good mix of local talent and athletes who are from across the country.
Birchfield is looking forward to playing with local talent like fellow UPike signee Katie Ball.
“I can’t wait to play with some of the girls that I have competed against over the years, especially Katie (Ball),” Birchfield said. “After every game with Belfry this year, Katie and I always congratulated each other and talked about playing together at UPike. I think it can be really special for our local girls to represent our local university and hopefully achieve big things in the future. I am also excited to be playing with Julia Parker from Ashland who will also be my roommate at UPike.”
Birchfield knows that she will have challenges from jumping from high school to college, but she is ready for those challenges.
“I know that playing in the Mid South Conference is going to be a challenge because it’s the conference in the country,” Birchfield said. “I have already started my summer workouts and it is just a higher level of intensity. I can already tell how demanding that it is going to be. Playing three sports my whole life, I have never had the change to focus on just basketball and I am really enjoying that so far.
“I will do whatever my coaches ask me to do to help our program be successful. I will strive to be just as good on the floor as I am in the classroom. I am very blessed to have this opportunity.”
Bailey Birchfield always dreamed of playing at UPike.
Now she will have that opportunity.
She didn’t just sit and wait for her dreams to come true, she worked hard for them to come true.
Expect that same hard work and determination from her dreams at UPike come true as well.
