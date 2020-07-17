Russ Osborne emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the state and country last season.
As an eighth-grader he won the Future 4 national middle school showcase.
He went back last weekend to try and defend his title against the rest of the Class of 2024 — he had an another outstanding showcase as he finished sixth with even more competition there.
This time the competition was in Atlanta instead of Miami.
He only made one bad throw all weekend, but that one bad throw was the difference in winning and coming in sixth.
“Last year I won it,” Osborne said. “I went back this year and there was a lot more talent down there, but I still feel like I did pretty good. My combine could’ve been better, but you just have to work on that stuff. I didn’t throw it as good as I could, but I still feel like I held my own down there.”
Players in the Class of 2024 he competed with are already picking up college offers.
He was competing against the best of the best.
“I think the kid that finished third already has two offers from maybe Illinois State and somewhere else,” Osborne said. “There were kids down there from Texas, Florida and big high schools from all across the country. So to come from Kentucky and represent the state well is really good I guess.”
With COVID-19 going on, Osborne didn’t get to put in as many reps as he’d liked to have before the competition, but he prepared the best way he could.
“We’d come out to practice every day, but then I’d get a few of my buddies together and throw every day, so that really helped,” Osborne said. “Because if I’d have just sat around at the house, I’d probably done a lot worse. Like I said before, once I start working on that combine stuff that will help me too because once you got that down it helps you going into the college camps and the Rivals (camp). The combine is what really sticks out to many of those places because if you’re a quarterback going into those camps and getting invited means that you can obviously throw and stuff. Having that speed and agility is the things that will really help in the long run.”
Osborne learned a lot in just a little time this weekend because he got to work with some of the best quarterback coaches in the country during the showcase.
“You can always learn new drops and just really getting better because they have such good coaches down there,” Osborne said. “You had a guy who trained Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields and then there were some quarterbacks that had went to Georgia Southern and South Carolina and places like that. Working with them is just going to help you develop your game more.”
Osborne should be Shelby Valley’s starting quarterback this season.
He tried to learn as much as possible before making the jump from middle school football to high school football.
“There is going to be a lot of pressure coming in here as a freshman, but once you start learning some leadership tips and skills, the offense and stuff will get better,” Osborne said. “I really think learning some of those leadership tips from those guys will really help me do what I want to do in the future. Being a freshman leader is going to be hard, but once I get the hang of it, it’ll be fun.”
He is mature for his age already.
He knows that for him to be successful as a freshman that he just has to play his game and play to his strengths.
“Obviously, I’m going to be going against guys who are a lot older and faster and stronger, so you really just have to use your strengths and your mind,” Osborne said. “You just have to play and not over think things because that’s when you can choke. You just have to go out there and play. If I go out there and just play and be myself, I feel like I’ll be alright.”
Right now, teams are limited in practice.
The KHSAA is set to meet July 28 to discuss what the fall sports season will look like.
The KHSAA says there will be a season.
Right now, nobody knows what that season will look like or if they’re is actually going to be a season after Virginia announced earlier this week that they were cancelling the fall sports season.
“You just have to keep practicing like it’s your last practice no matter what happens,” Osborne said. “If we get to play, it’ll be great. I don’t care whenever we get to play whether it’s in the summer, the fall, the spring or the winter, I don’t care. I just want to play.
“Most people overseas don’t even get a chance to play and do stuff like this, so it’s just a blessing to even get to play,” Osborne said. “Hopefully we get to play and if we don’t, let’s just hope that everything gets better in the world with everything going on.”
The future for Shelby Valley football should be now with Osborne stepping in as one of the top young quarterbacks in the country.
If the season gets played, Osborne will set out to prove why he’s one of the top young quarterback in the state.
